Jessica Zaleski repeats the oath of office while being sworn in by Gov. Phil Scott as the new state's attorney for Caledonia County during a ceremony at the Caledonia County Courthouse on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rep. Scott Beck, congratulates Jessica Zaleski on her appointment to the post of Caledonia County State's Attorney on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Caledonia County Courthouse. Joining Zaleski are her daughters, from left, McKenna, Harper and Bennett. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Jessica Zaleski signs an oath to serve as the new Caledonia County State's Attorney as Gov. Phil Scott witnesses the signature on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at an official swearing in ceremony for Zaleski at the Caledonia County Courthouse. (Photo by Dana Gray).
After making a speech to a courtroom full of well-wishers on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in the Caledonia County Courthouse, new state's attorney Jessica Zaleski returns to her front row seat with her daughters. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Gov. Phil Scott joined a courtroom full of people in the Caledonia County Courthouse on Monday to honor Jessica Zaleski as the new state’s attorney for Caledonia County.
It was Zaleski’s official swearing-in ceremony that brought the governor, law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies, legislators, court officials, Zaleski’s triplet daughters and other supporters together.
