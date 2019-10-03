Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, center, and MITI Manufacturing Co, president and owner John-Patrick "JP" Lariviere, left, cut the ribbon on the company's new facility in St. Johnsbury on Wenesday, Oct. 2, 2019. At right is Caledonia-Orange State Senator Jane Kitchel. (Photo By Todd Wellington
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announces million of dollars in tax credits for downtown projects at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
“It’s always a good day when we can open a new business in Vermont,” said the Governor shortly before grabbing one side of an enormous pair of scissors to cut the ceremonial ribbon on the grand opening of the new MITI Manufacturing Co. plant in the Fairbanks Scales building on Route 2 in St. Johnsbury.
