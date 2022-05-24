Gov. Signs New Pupil Weights Bill

Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that will usher in changes to Vermont’s education finance system that have been long sought by education officials across the state, including in the Northeast Kingdom.
Scott signed S.287 on Monday. The bill enacts new and adjusted pupil weights, which are an element in the school funding formula that considers the cost associated with educating different categories of students.
A study commissioned by the Vermont Legislature and completed in December 2019 by a team of University of Vermont and Rutgers University researchers determined Vermont’s system of pupil weighting was outdated and did not adequately consider factors that affect education costs and equitable opportunities for students, such as poverty, rurality, english language learners and others. The result was significant inequity in education funding.
S.287 adopts an approach to rectify the inequitable weights by adjusting the existing weights and introducing new categories that were identified in the study to affect student equity and opportunities.
“Despite the promises of Act 60 and the policy changes that have been made since its implementation, deep inequity persists in our education system. Despite the best efforts and sincere intentions of policymakers, there are unequal opportunities and outcomes for students from historically marginalized backgrounds, and based on socioeconomic status, school size and region,” said Scott in his letter to the Legislature outlining his support for the bill while identifying additional measures he would like to see enacted during the next legislative session.
“Giving all students an equal chance at success has been a priority of mine since coming to office. And, while the current per-pupil weighting formula is out of date, it is just one symptom of an unequal system of education, with increasing costs and decreasing opportunities, that requires fundamental reform. While S.287 does not rise to this level, I am signing it based on its goal of improving equity for all students and schools through updated pupil weighting,” Scott added.
Scott added, though, that S.287 does not guarantee more equal opportunities for kids but does give schools that benefit from the new weights the ability to spend more through greater taxing capacity. Scott warned the weights bill and several other education related measures run the risk of increasing spending in a system that already spends more per pupil than most other states.
“I urge the Legislature to work with my team, alongside our schools, to address cost containment and transparency to moderate the tax burden of the education funding system in the coming years,” stated Scott. “We have time to make these changes before this new formula takes effect. Most importantly, we must improve student outcomes and provide equal access to a quality education for all kids, while also ensuring Vermonters can afford it. We can only achieve true equity and better outcomes by working towards both goals, together.”
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and was a member of last year’s pupil weighting commission tasked with making a recommendation for how to implement new weights, said S.287 calls for a workgroup of legislators to study several related issues this summer and provide the legislature with recommendations next January.
One area they will look at is a revised mechanism to try to prevent schools from spending excess amounts of money.
Beck, who said he is a candidate for this summer’s workgroup, said they will also consider if education funding should be transitioned from a property tax basis to an income basis.
A fiscal analysis conducted by the legislature this past session that compared actual education property tax rates for 2020 with what they would have been using the new weights shows that almost all NEK districts would have seen lower tax rates. The analysis indicates education taxes would have been roughly 2% lower in St. Johnsbury, 8% lower in Caledonia Cooperative, KESD and Peacham. The drop is more significant in Orleans County, ranging from nearly 6% in Derby to over 25% in Charleston, Troy and Westfield, according to the analysis.
The new weights won’t take effect until FY2025, so schools will have two more school years and one more budget building cycle to complete under the old weights, giving the legislature time next year to further revise the system.
There are many who can’t wait for the new weights to kick in, including Jen Botzojorns, Superintendent of Kingdom East School District. Botzojorns has long argued that rural and poor districts are not receiving equitable funding and as a result, students are being disadvantaged.
“I really look forward to folks in our region, in economically disadvantaged, and more rural areas having the resources to provide our children equitable education,” said Botzojorns the day after the signing. “I’ve seen differences across the state and I think our children deserve the opportunities that are available elsewhere.”
Botzojorns and KESD have been a part of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, which lobbied the Legislature to enact the new weights recommended by the UVM study 3 years ago.
“CVTSE is thrilled to see Governor Scott fully endorse equitable education funding by signing S.287, the bill to finally correct the inequitable pupil weights. With his signature, he is bringing to fruition years of hard work by countless individuals. We are truly grateful to him for his support,” announced the group’s board of directors in a release on Tuesday. “For over 25 years now, English language learners, small schools, low-income and rural school districts have been severely underfunded. It has resulted in an entire generation of learners not having the educational resources they need to keep up with their peers in other parts of the state. It also resulted in financially struggling communities being forced to pay incredibly high education property tax rates in order to fund school budgets that still didn’t fully address the needs of all students. This correction is long overdue, and we are deeply appreciative of the current legislature for finally getting it done. We know it was difficult work at times. But you put action behind your words and voted overwhelmingly for progress and real, tangible equity. It may be too late for past generations, but the future is looking very bright for all Vermont students. We hope you feel proud of this work, because it’s going to make a real difference for our communities.”
