CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu and DHHS announced on Friday, June 5, Phase 2 of state seacoast beaches reopening. This will allow for sunbathing and other traditional beach activities on seacoast beaches effective immediately.

“We have always said we will be nimble and make decisions when public health data supports decision making,” said Gov. Sununu. “We worked with public health and came up with a solution supported by data. We would like to thank everyone for their patience. Beachgoers will still need to remain 6 feet from other groups.”

NOTE: The parking restrictions to limit the numbers of groups on the beach will be maintained at current levels.

