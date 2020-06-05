CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu and DHHS announced on Friday, June 5, Phase 2 of state seacoast beaches reopening. This will allow for sunbathing and other traditional beach activities on seacoast beaches effective immediately.
“We have always said we will be nimble and make decisions when public health data supports decision making,” said Gov. Sununu. “We worked with public health and came up with a solution supported by data. We would like to thank everyone for their patience. Beachgoers will still need to remain 6 feet from other groups.”
NOTE: The parking restrictions to limit the numbers of groups on the beach will be maintained at current levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.