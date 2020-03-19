CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, Granite State Progress and members of the NH Health Care Coalition sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu and state legislative leaders asking for the State of New Hampshire to request a special open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.

On Wednesday, Gov. Sununu sent a letter to Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requesting the open enrollment period.

