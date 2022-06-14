Government: Murder-For-Hire Suspect ‘Fraudulently’ Obtained His Russian Medical Credentials

The government says Serhat D. Gumrukcu has been lying about his medical background.
Gumrukcu, 39, has presented himself as a medical doctor in places such as the “Seraph Research Institute” in West Hollywood, Calif., where his online bio (https://seraphinstitute.org/team/serhat-gumrukcu-md-phd/) refers to him as “Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu” and “Serhat Gumrukcu, MD, PhD.”
The bio goes on to say that “Dr. Gumrukcu” completed his medical training at Dokuz Eylul University in 2004 in Izmir, Turkey, and then went on to receive his medical degree (M.D.) at the I.M. Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy/First Moscow State Medical University in Russia.
Gumrukcu is also the co-founder of a California medical research company called “Enochian Biosciences.”
But federal prosecutors now say in court documents that he’s not really a doctor.
U.S. District Court
Earlier this year, Gumrukcu was indicted by a grand jury on a federal racketeering and murder charge for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis, 49, in 2018.
“In his motion for release, Gumrukcu represented to the Court that he received an MD and the equivalent of a Ph.D. at First Moscow State Medical University,” wrote prosecutors in court filings this week. “This claim is supported on the Enochian website by Russian documents stating that Gumrukcu obtained his MD degree in 2006 after having studied in Russia beginning in 2000.”
But prosecutors say these claims are “undercut” by Gumrukcu’s statements about his medical background in 2017 while he was putting the Enochian deal together and that the “Russian MD records” conflict with the archived Enochian accounts about Gumrukcu’s training.
“This other account also claims that Gumrukcu continued his medical residency in Turkey (not Russia) and that he received his Ph.D. from RUDN University, not First Moscow State,” wrote prosecutors. “Published online sources provide additional details suggesting that Gumrukcu fraudulently obtained his Russian credentials.”
The government also alleges that Gumrukcu’s “medical practices” are also questionable.
“He has acknowledged that he has never obtained a license to practice medicine in the United States,” wrote federal prosecutors. “Publicly available evidence suggests that he never obtained a license to practice medicine in Turkey.”
Gumrukcu remains in federal custody in Los Angeles, Calif. where he awaits his detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Gumrukcu has offered to post $6 million dollars in bail so he can be released pending trial. The government opposes his release.
