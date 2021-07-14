Accused kidnapper Everett A. Simpson began representing himself on federal charges on May 17.
Since then he has filed 40 pre-trial motions plus a variety of other fillings including replies, amendments, memorandums and legal requests. Most are handwritten, multi-page documents with large sections that are so illegible that they cannot be read.
Some of the filings include un-readable scribbles in the margins and large, handwritten notes that say things like “This Is Wrong And You Know It!”
U.S District Court
This has forced the government to respond to each of the filings which include requests by Simpson to dismiss the charges, dismiss the prosecutor, dismiss the judge, revoke detention, strike statements, disclose grand jury transcripts, exclude witnesses and question the alleged victim in the case.
On July 1, the government filed a motion with the court to have Simpson undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. The government’s motion was filed under seal so the details of the request are not public and no ruling by the court on the government’s motion has been made public.
But the government did make its intentions known in a June 23 filing with the court.
“In light of some of the defendant’s recent filings and correspondence, the United States intends to file a motion seeking to have the Court reconsider its earlier conclusion that the defendant is competent to represent himself,” reads the motion filed by Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt. “Moreover, the United States is considering asking the Court to have the defendant evaluated for purposes of both competency to represent himself and competency to stand trial.”
Simpson, 41, is accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
On May 17, U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III granted Simpson’s request to represent himself with the condition that Attorney Elmen remain on the case as a “stand-by counsel” to provide Simpson with guidance on judicial procedure. The ruling leaves Simpson free to construct his own defense against the charges.
Simpson, who is also facing state charges in Caledonia County, allegedly committed the federal crimes after being released from a Vermont jail to enter a drug treatment program in Bradford.
He was released after spending months in pre-trial detention for lack of $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges connected with a prior incident in which he allegedly assaulted two state troopers after a high-speed chase.
One of the troopers suffered a broken hand in the alleged incident, according to court documents.
