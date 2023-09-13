State officials announced Tuesday a new initiative to boost housing construction across the state, including a direct investment in a downtown St. Johnsbury project.

The initiative will see state government, through the Vermont State Treasurer’s office, invest $55 million in a variety of programs and projects designed to boost housing, which has been identified as a top priority for Vermont’s economy with a severe shortage across a multitude of sectors including low income, rental, manufactured homes, first-time buyers, middle income and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments