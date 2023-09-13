State officials announced Tuesday a new initiative to boost housing construction across the state, including a direct investment in a downtown St. Johnsbury project.
The initiative will see state government, through the Vermont State Treasurer’s office, invest $55 million in a variety of programs and projects designed to boost housing, which has been identified as a top priority for Vermont’s economy with a severe shortage across a multitude of sectors including low income, rental, manufactured homes, first-time buyers, middle income and more.
Gov. Phil Scott was joined by Vermont Treasurer Mike Pieciak and housing officials, including Vermont Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Maura Collins, and Housing Commissioner Josh Hanford, during a media briefing to unveil the program, which calls for the Treasurer’s office to invest in the housing programs through low-interest loans from the state’s balance sheet in expectation of the money be repaid over time to the state.
While the bulk of the money, $50 million, has been allocated to VHFA to expand their housing programs, just over $5 million was awarded directly to existing projects, including $5 million for an assisted living complex under development in Vergennes and $500,000 to the Northern Forest Center for their planned renovation project at 560 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
“This is a project right in downtown St. Johnsbury that we are also very excited about,” said Pieciak.
“The state’s investment allows us to redevelop a historic, but largely unused, downtown building into quality apartments and commercial spaces,” said Rob Riley, president of the Northern Forest Center, “We look forward to catalyzing additional investment in downtown St. Johnsbury and building on the incredible community vibe and pride.”
The St. Johnsbury project is projected to cost $4.8 million to convert the 15,000-square-foot building just north of the former Walgreens into nine 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and two commercial spaces.
The center purchased the building built in 1908, which appears on the upper level as it used to when it served as a hotel known as Betrand’s Hall decades ago, last fall and has received funding from a variety of other sources, including a recent award of a transformational grant from St. Johnsbury’s ARPA funds. During tours earlier this summer it was shared work is expected to commence this fall with a targeted date of completion and occupancy in fall 2024. The building will be dubbed Betrand’s Place following the renovation.
The scope of the renovation includes the removal of all existing interior partitions and building systems; the addition of structural reinforcement; new partitions creating a new floor layout; new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems. The apartments are expected to be middle-market apartments with leases in the range from $1,200 to $2,000.
The majority of the housing investment announced Wednesday through VHFA will be allocated in the next couple of years across the state to projects and developments, many of which may already be in development but require final funding sources to ensure their completion, explained Collins. She explained that in the last year cost escalations had delayed some projects that were already designed and permitted and just needed a final funding push to complete. VHFA would also be seeking out new and additional projects across the state going forward. The money is expected to impact all corners of the state.
The allocation has been targeted with $14 million for traditional new affordable housing; $14 million for economic impact housing focused on supporting Vermont’s economic and employer housing needs; $6 million for small and emerging developers who are creating housing in under-served communities, while also building capacity in Vermont’s builder and developer network; $6 million for flood resilience and sustainable innovation focused on homes and buildings impacted by the July Flooding; $5 million for homeownership through the missing middle-income homeownership program; and $5 million for manufactured home communities in the form of below-market interest rate loans for both construction and longer-term permanent debt.
The officials estimated the funding would support over 1,100 new housing units and supplement hundreds of millions in additional investments in the projects.
Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
Gov. Scott also announced during the media briefing that a 20-mile section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail from Cambridge to Wolcott damaged during the July floods will reopen Saturday morning. This will mean 73 miles of the 93 trail will be open.
“That’s really good news,” said Scott, who was on the verge of riding the full length of the trail in July to celebrate its grand opening when the floods hit and significantly damaged the trail this summer.
The 20 miles that will remain closed and under repair stretch from Walden through Hardwick to Wolcott. It was previously estimated that some of the repairs will take until next year to complete.
