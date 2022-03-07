Governor Appoints Burke Man To Vacant Legislative Post

Gov. Phil Scott named a replacement representative on Monday to the legislative seat recently vacated by Sutton resident Patrick Seymour.
John Kascenska, of Burke, will fulfill Seymour’s term during the current legislative session and has committed to seeking re-election to the House.
The governor wasted no time finding a replacement for Seymour, a Republican, who resigned his seat on Feb. 24 after changes in family and employment conflicted with his legislative commitments. The Caledonia County Republican Committee suggested three names to the governor’s office last Monday, and Kascenska met with the governor on Friday.
In deciding to go with Kascenska as Seymour’s replacement, Gov. Scott said, “John has demonstrated a commitment to public service and has a wide range of experience that will be valuable in the House of Representatives – from his time as an educator to being a small business owner. I’m confident John will have a positive impact on the Legislature’s work and represent the people of his district well.”
The towns in the Caledonia 4 legislative district are Burke, Lyndon and Sutton. The two-seat district is also represented by veteran lawmaker Marty Feltus, of Lyndon.
Kascenska is the owner of Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides, which offers courses in wilderness medicine, rock and ice climbing, mountaineering, and avalanche education.
Prior to being a full-time small business owner, Kascenska worked in higher education for 32 years, including 25 years of service in the Vermont State Colleges system as a faculty member and academic dean at the Northern Vermont University (NVU) - Lyndon campus. During his career at Lyndon, he founded the adventure leadership degree program, and fostered the administrative and academic delivery of the nursing degree program in collaboration with the Vermont State Colleges and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). He currently serves NVRH as a corporator, trustee, and current vice-chair of the Board of Trustees.
Kascenska has been or is involved in several organizations, including board-level work with Lyndon Rescue, Inc., Burke Area Chamber of Commerce, Burke Mountain Club, and the NVU-Lyndon Alumni Council.
Kascenska is a graduate of Lyndon State College and holds advanced degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, and North Carolina State University.
When Sen. Joe Benning called Kascenska to ask if he’d be interested in having the governor consider him for the legislative post, Kascenska said serving in the Legislature was not something he had been contemplating.
“Any time you’re presented with that kind of question, you want to think through that carefully. I had to ask myself do I have the time to do this. The answer was yes and I look forward to working with my House colleagues,” he said.
It’s not the first time he’s felt the pull of politics and the legislature.
Kascenska did spend a few years serving on the Caledonia County Republican Committee, and he ran for office in 2008, losing to Jane Kitchel and Matthew Coate in a race for a Caledonia County Senate seat.
He said he was honored that the committee supported his nomination and that the governor appointed him. The other two people suggested to the governor were Lindsay Carpenter, of Lyndon, and Kermit Fisher, of Lyndon.
“I’m just honored to have been considered and to have been appointed,” he said.
Kascenska said he appreciated the service that Seymour gave to the district.
It’s expected that Kascenska will be sworn in today and will be filling Seymour’s former spot on the House Committee on Commerce & Economic Development. Coventry resident Michael Marcotte is the chair of the committee.
Marcotte said his committee is going to be busy this week dealing with bills related to the workforce, land records and the creative economy.
Kascenska said he is eager to jump into the process and learn. He said he is appreciative of Feltus who called him and offered any guidance that she could give as he begins legislative work.
“At present, I’m focused on getting up to speed,” he said.
Kascenska is committed to seeking re-election to the House, but what towns he’ll be seeking support from is not known. A legislative district reapportionment process is underway, and Burke will not be in the district that currently exists.
A redrawn map making its way through the House Government Operations Committee has Burke as the lone Caledonia County town among nine Essex County towns. Included in the Essex County towns is Granby where current Republican lawmaker Terri Williams lives. Should this map be adopted, Kascenska would need to challenge fellow Republican Williams if she chooses to seek re-election.
