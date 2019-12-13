Governor Appoints Zaleski To Serve As New Caledonia County State’s Attorney

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Jessica Zaleski to be the new Caledonia County State’s Attorney.
Zaleski, 41, has been serving as interim state’s attorney since October when her predecessor Lisa Warren stepped down to become a Superior Court Judge. Zaleski was appointed to finish the last three years of Warren’s term and will then have to seek re-election by public vote in 2022.
