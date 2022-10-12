Governor Phil Scott promoted the statewide Button Up Vermont initiative during his weekly media briefing Tuesday.
Scott was joined by administration officials and leadership from Efficiency Vermont and Vermont Gas Systems to outline the myriad services and programs available to Vermonters to help improve the efficiency of their homes and pay for fuel and other related necessities.
The state has gathered information and links for the various programs at www.vermont.gov/buttonupvt , which includes details on incentives, rebates, direct financial assistance, best practices and tips and other information from both state departments as well as independent community partner organizations like Efficiency Vermont and VGS.
“As we approach winter, it is important to let Vermonters know about the many resources available to make their homes more energy efficient, offset the higher energy prices we’re facing, and make upgrades to their homes,” said Governor Scott.
Vermont has invested tens of millions of dollars recently in weatherization and efficiency programs, noted Scott, who indicated navigating all the programs and identifying ones Vermonters might be eligible for and can take advantage of has proven challenging.
“There are so many programs out there and it can be hard for people to find them and navigate them all,” said Scott.
Some programs cover up to 75% of projects, even 100% of some purchases, depending on income eligibility.
“I’ve always been a big fan of weatherization because it’s a win-win,” added Scott, noting it reduces costs for Vermonters and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont, added a third win to Scott’s list, noting that often building improvements and weatherization have a health benefit, by ensuring occupants stay warm and resolving air quality and moisture issues.
Scott and the other presenters noted the recent volatility of heating costs, driven in part by geo-political events, and inflation are a concern for many Vermonters.
Walke noted that one-third of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the heating and cooling of homes. The Button Up Campaign, which has been around for several years, is designed to bring awareness to how Vermonters can save money, added Walke, who mentioned the many services, rebates and incentives available through Efficiency Vermont.
“Weatherization can seem daunting, but we are here to help,” said Walke.
Tim Perrin, manager of energy efficiency and innovation at Vermont Gas Systems, stressed the variety of ways that homes can be tightened up. Perrin highlighted that the state’s climate action plan called for weatherizing 120,000 homes by 2030.
Department of Children and Families Commissioner Sean Brown outlined the variety of assistance programs available to Vermonters, including Crisis Fuel, Energy Assistance, Emergency Heat and other programs.
Scott noted the same workforce issues that have created challenges across many sectors in the state are impacting weatherization service providers as well, and encouraged people to consider the associated trades for home efficiency as lucrative careers. Brown reiterated the point by adding that Vermont’s regional nonprofit weatherization agencies are all hiring.
The Button Up Vermont website’s comprehensive listing includes upcoming informational events, both in person and online, including the NEK Weatherization for All at Old Stone House in Brownington on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The event will feature NVDA, energy committees, and partners from across the NEK, and energy experts about ways to stay warm and improve their homes.
The Button Up Vermont website lists dozens of resources available to Vermonters, from weatherization incentives to financial assistance. You can find more information at: https://www.vermont.gov/ButtonUpVT.
