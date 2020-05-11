Vermont Gov. Phil Scott had a bit of good news to share Monday - no new cases or deaths from COVID-19 had been reported in Vermont in the last day.
That positive development, which continues a trend of relatively low new cases, new deaths and hospitalizations, was tempered though by oft-repeated warning that Vermont is in close proximity to regions with much more pronounced problems from the coronavirus and the need for all Vermonters to adhere to strict health guidance to keep individuals, families and communities safe.
While Scott indicated he the state would allow retail operations to reopen under modified operations next week he and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine stressed how important the individual health measures would be to ensure the success of the gradual reopening of the economy.
Levine outlined the expanded testing protocols Vermont is implementing.
“We expect there are many more people who are infected than the 900 plus who have tested positive to date,” said Levine.
Levine described an expanded list of symptoms beyond fever and shortness of breath that now includes chills, repeated shaking from chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. Levine encouraged anyone with even mild symptoms to seek a test appointment through their health care provider for a no-cost test or to call 211 if someone doesn’t have a health care provider.
“It’s really now more important than ever that we all do everything we can to keep this virus from sparking up again and spreading in our communities,” said Levine. “This means each of us must stay home and away from others if you are sick or recently been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.”
Wash hands often and well for 2 full minutes with soap and water and wear a facial covering when outside the house.
“It is the new fashion,” said Levine, adding to always keep at least 6 feet of physical distance from others.
Levine suggested every Vermonter should always have a facial covering with them whenever they leave their home, even if they don’t anticipate encountering other people as a precaution.
“If you enter an enclosed space with other people put it on and keep it on,” he added.
Other advice he shared included to try to maximize distance from others when passing on a sidewalk or trail, and to keep physical distance from others, even when in small group gatherings.
“Understand that some people should not wear a mask - children under age 2, pregnant people. and those who have trouble breathing,” said Levine. “But it’s all the more important that the rest of us do so to protect them.”
Despite the loosening of some of the business and social restrictions Levine suggested Vermonters continue to keep their social circles small to facilitate knowing who you may have been exposed to and to even chose just one other household that has followed the safety guidelines to socialize with.
People over 65 with underlying medical conditions, though, should continue to stay home and find other ways to interact because they are more likely to develop serious illness, should they contract COVID-19.
Levine’s final suggestion was for every Vermont household to keep a daily log of close contact with anyone outside their home.
“That way if you do become ill it will be easier to know who else may be at risk of contracting the virus and allow the Health Department to more quickly and accurately conduct contact tracing,” said Levine.
“As Health Commissioner I wish to thank you for all that you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe and healthy. I recognize how tremendous a sacrifice this has been and urge you all to keep it up,” said Levine.
