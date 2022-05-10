The Friends of the Vermont State House, a private non-profit that has worked for nearly 40 years helping to restore the building and to educate visitors at Vermont’s capitol in Montpelier, agreed to join the Vermont State Curator’s Office in 2020 to commission a portrait of Alexander Twilight, the first African American state legislator in the United States.
The Friends also procured a major gift from the National Life Group of Vermont to fund the project and worked with the State Curator to put out a call to artists by the end of that year. Middlebury painter Katie Runde received the nod early in 2021, and just days ago, her painting was hung in the Main Lobby, and celebrated by the Governor and legislators at a gala unveiling ceremony.
In the closing weeks of the legislative session, lawmakers and the Governor took a late afternoon break to assemble in the Main Lobby of the State House to reflect on the importance of the new work. Gov. Scott and several legislators of color spoke of the importance of “representation” on the walls of the State House—often called the “Peoples’ House”—where all Vermonters need to feel a sense of ownership as they participate in the democratic process that should ensure that all voices are heard.
Artist Katie Runde of Middlebury spoke about her process—but also emphasized the responsibility she felt as a white woman of privilege—trying to create a portrait that authentically reveals the truth of Twilight’s impressive life of achievement.
Twilight was born September 23, 1795, to Ichabod and Mary Twilight of Corinth, Vermont, who are mentioned in a Corinth town history as the “first negroes” to live there. This reference remains one of the few pieces of evidence of Alexander Twilight’s biracial heritage. He would go on to study at Middlebury College, graduating in 1823 as probably the first African American college graduate in the country. Within a few years Twilight would move to Brownington, Vermont to serve as the principal of the Orleans County Grammar School—an institution of learning that would thrive under his leadership in the decades that followed. In 1836 Twilight managed to construct a four-story stone dormitory and classroom structure called Athenian Hall (today’s Old Stone House Museum)—and that same year he would be elected to represent the Town of Brownington in the Vermont General Assembly at its new State House in Montpelier.
The State Curator’s Office is currently developing a new interpretive plan for historic buildings, which will guide public programming and collection development and appreciation in the decade ahead. For additional information, contact State Curator David Schutz at david.schutz@vermont.gov.
