Governor Names Caledonia County's Top Prosecutor To Judicial Post

Caledonia State's Attorney Lisa Warren was named superior court judge.

ST. JOHNSBURY − Gov. Phil Scott named Caledonia County State's Attorney Lisa Warren to a judicial post in Vermont's superior courts.

Warren, of Waterford, has served as Caledonia County State’s Attorney since March of 2009 when she was appointed by then Gov. Jim Douglas to finish the term of retiring state’s attorney Bob Butterfield. Warren has since been re-elected three times by Caledonia County voters.

