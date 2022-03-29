Governor Names Former St. J Resident To Leadership Role At Human Services

Governor Phil Scott named a Northeast Kingdom native to a leadership role in the Agency of Human Services.
On Monday, the Governor announced that Jenney Samuelson would serve as secretary of AHS, and Todd Daloz would serve as deputy secretary. Daloz grew up in Glover and St. Johnsbury and is a 1996 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. His mom, Judy, who was a long-time school nurse, lives in St. Johnsbury.
Dolaz, who lives in Middlesex with his wife and two children, has been serving as the interim deputy since January when former secretary, Mike Smith, retired and former deputy Samuelson moved into his position. Previously Daloz served as AHS general counsel, overseeing legal affairs for the Agency and working with the AHS commissioners and their senior staff. As with many others in AHS and across the state, much of his work over the past two years focused on the State’s response to the pandemic, particularly in the areas of testing and vaccine administration, which established close working relationships with partners throughout the state government.
“Todd has demonstrated a commitment to service during his time at AHS and beyond,” said Governor Scott. “He has excelled in his time serving as interim deputy secretary, and I’m confident will continue to build on his good work.”
Daloz, 43, said the pandemic presented some significant challenges for the Agency and the many people it serves through the six departments it manages: Aging, Disabilities and Independent Living; Department for Children and Families; Department of Corrections; Department of Mental Health; Department of Vermont Health Access; Department of Health.
“Vermont is at a pivotal moment as we all begin to recover from the challenges of the past two years—there is much work to be done to revitalize our human services sector, and I am excited to take on this challenge with the AHS team,” he said.
Before working at AHS, Daloz worked in the Attorney General’s Office representing AHS departments in litigation and spent several years on the senior leadership team at the Vermont State Colleges in the General Counsel’s Office.
He said making Vermont his home after growing up here always seemed like a good plan.
“I loved growing up in Vermont,” he said. “I always saw Vermont as a wonderful place to live and raise children,” he said.
The job of helping to oversee the many functions of human services is a big one, he said, but it’s a rewarding place to be.
“It’s serving Vermonters,” he said. “This is a very hard job, but it’s probably the most meaningful job I’ve ever had.”
“People interact with the Agency of Human Services at some of the most difficult times of their lives,” he said. “It’s about trying to work out how to aid people in those moments.”
