Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced the appointment of 32 Vermonters to state boards and commissions. Among them is Karen Chitambar of Newport. She was named to the Hearing Panels for Professional Educators. These panels have the authority to determine compliance by applicants, licensees, and the office with standards board standards by which individuals may obtain, renew, and retain a license.
