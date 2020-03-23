MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott today announced additional mitigation measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In consultation with the Department of Health, Governor Scott has directed all businesses and not-for-profit entities - to the maximum extent possible - to put into place telecommuting or work-from-home procedures, no later than 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

