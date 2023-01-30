Governor Phil Scott Appoints Farzana Leyva Orleans County State’s Attorney
Buy Now

Farzana Leyva, Orleans County State's Attorney

Governor Phil Scott on Monday announced the appointment of Farzana Leyva, of Westfield, as Orleans County state’s attorney.

Farzana has served as acting state’s attorney since Governor Scott appointed former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett to the superior court. Judge Barrett was the only candidate on the ballot for state’s attorney and cannot assume the role, leaving the vacancy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments