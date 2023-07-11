Hoping to reach St. Johnsbury by bicycle on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Sarah Despins, of Groton, and her mother, Linda Leonard, of Ryegate, encounter serveral trees blocking their path in Danville. In several places along the trail between Danville and St. Johnsbury trees were down across trail. Crews from the Agency of Transportation were out with chain saws working to clear the way. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Hoping to reach St. Johnsbury by bicycle on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Sarah Despins, of Groton, and her mother, Linda Leonard, of Ryegate, encounter serveral trees blocking their path in Danville. In several places along the trail between Danville and St. Johnsbury trees were down across trail. Crews from the Agency of Transportation were out with chain saws working to clear the way. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Due to historic flooding and ongoing recovery efforts, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail celebration previously scheduled for Saturday, July 15, is on hold.
Plans for Gov. Phil Scott to ride the entire 93-mile trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury, followed by a post-ride celebration at the southern terminus in St. J, were postponed to a later date, time and day to be determined.
Said Scott, “If we know one thing, it’s that Vermonters are strong, resilient, caring, and ready to help their neighbors in the wake of this storm and disaster. We all look forward to brighter days ahead, when we can properly celebrate the LVRT and all this new outdoor recreation asset has to offer.”
The event was intended to mark the completion of the LVRT, the longest rail trail in New England.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.