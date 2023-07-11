Due to historic flooding and ongoing recovery efforts, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail celebration previously scheduled for Saturday, July 15, is on hold.

Plans for Gov. Phil Scott to ride the entire 93-mile trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury, followed by a post-ride celebration at the southern terminus in St. J, were postponed to a later date, time and day to be determined.

