Gov. Phil Scott wants to spend millions of dollars to finish the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and St. Johnsbury officials couldn’t be happier.

“I also propose a $2.8 million investment that will leverage another $11.3 million in federal funds to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail,” said Gov. Scott in his budget address on Tuesday. “This is a big deal for a region that feels disconnected. When complete, the activity it will create — along with cross promotion — will strengthen businesses, economies and the quality of life in meaningful ways.”

