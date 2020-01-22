Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
State and local officials and design and construction firm representatives get a closer look at the new Route 2B bridge from the vantage point of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury in September 2017. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
In this file photo from July 2014, Joey Hall, far left, and Adam Holbrook clear brush from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Friday morning while Joes Pond resident Nancy Buttura takes grandaughters Riley, 4, and Emma, 5, for a walk.
Bicyclists on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail roll past the Danville Railroad Station in this photo from October 2018. (Courtesy Photo)
State and local officials and design and construction firm representatives get a closer look at the new Route 2B bridge from the vantage point of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in St. Johnsbury in September 2017. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Head on South Main Street in St. Johnsbury in this file photo from August 2017.
Bicyclists ride on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in this file photo from September 2016.
In this file photo from July 2014, Joey Hall, far left, and Adam Holbrook clear brush from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Friday morning while Joes Pond resident Nancy Buttura takes grandaughters Riley, 4, and Emma, 5, for a walk.
Gov. Phil Scott wants to spend millions of dollars to finish the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and St. Johnsbury officials couldn’t be happier.
“I also propose a $2.8 million investment that will leverage another $11.3 million in federal funds to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail,” said Gov. Scott in his budget address on Tuesday. “This is a big deal for a region that feels disconnected. When complete, the activity it will create — along with cross promotion — will strengthen businesses, economies and the quality of life in meaningful ways.”
