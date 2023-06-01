Governor’s Veto Could Impact Timing Of Littleton Casino Proposal

The governor’s veto of Senate Bill 51 could impact the timing of what would be the largest feature of the mixed-casino proposed for Littleton, possibly moving it up by two years if the project comes to fruition and becomes ready to develop.
Senate Bill 51 seeks to extend by two years the moratorium on the granting of licenses for historical horse racing machines from July 2024 to July 2026 and create a commission to study charitable gaming and the impact of HHR machines, which were legalized in 2021.
On Thursday, however, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed SB 51, and gave his reasoning in a statement.
“In New Hampshire, we cherish small and limited government that is accountable to the people and does not pick winners and losers,” he said. “Senate Bill 51 goes against that small government philosophy and continues the practice of only allowing game operators that held a license in 2020 to apply for HHR licenses.”
In other words, despite significant demand for licenses from potential operators, Senate Bill 51 would continue state government’s practice of hand-picking who is eligible for HHR licenses until at least 2026, said the governor.
“If this bill becomes law, the entities that benefit from this misguided government policy will be back in 2026 to ask for another extension,” said Sununu. “It is up to us to uphold New Hampshire’s small government spirit and allow the free market to thrive.”
Along with other vetoed bills, the governor’s veto of SB 51 will go to an override vote by the New Hampshire Legislature later this year.
For a veto to be overridden by the Legislature and the moratorium to be lifted in 2024 instead of 2026, it needs a two-thirds majority vote in both the Senate and House.
Currently, several gaming venues in New Hampshire have been granted HHR licenses.
Under the current HHR law, gaming operators can devote up to 70 percent of their active gaming space to HHR machines, which are similar to slot machines.
For table games, or games of chance, gaming operators in New Hampshire are required to give 35 percent of their revenue to nonprofits and pay 10 percent in state taxes, thereby keeping 55 percent of gross revenue.
The HHR law allows operators to keep 75 percent of gross revenue from the machines, with 8.75 percent of revenue going to nonprofits and 16.25 percent to state taxes.
During a public informational session on May 10 for his proposed mixed-use casino for Littleton, Greg Carlin, of Chicago, said the legalization of the HHR machines changed the gaming landscape in New Hampshire.
In late 2022, Carlin created G2 Gaming LLC to explore opportunities in New Hampshire.
If his Littleton proposal, which is currently in the exploratory phase, goes through, Carlin plans to convert the 23,000-square-foot space that currently houses the Staples office supply store along Meadow Street into a casino that would have 150 to 200 HHR machines and 15 to 20 table games.
In Littleton, Carlin is looking at a 12- to 18-month time frame for implementation following the signing of a lease with the property owner.
To date, no lease has been signed.
Carlin, who was out of the country and unavailable for comment on Thursday, is also developing a larger casino in the New Hampshire city of Rochester.
