Governor’s Veto Could Impact Timing Of Littleton Casino Proposal
The governor's veto of a Senate Bill on Thursday could impact the timing of the largest feature of the mix-used casino being proposed for Littleton by gaming developer Greg Carlin, pictured here during a public informational meeting in Littleton on May 10. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The governor’s veto of Senate Bill 51 could impact the timing of what would be the largest feature of the mixed-casino proposed for Littleton, possibly moving it up by two years if the project comes to fruition and becomes ready to develop.

Senate Bill 51 seeks to extend by two years the moratorium on the granting of licenses for historical horse racing machines from July 2024 to July 2026 and create a commission to study charitable gaming and the impact of HHR machines, which were legalized in 2021.

