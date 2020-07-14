Governor Phil Scott and members of the his administrative team and the health department confirmed their commitment to reopening schools next month and their belief that it can be done safely.
During one of his coronavirus press conferences Tuesday, Scott said his hope is that all children will be back in school this fall.
“Our goal is to get kids back into school,” said Scott. “I think it’s essential to them, their livelihood. Many are falling through the cracks. We just thinks it’s really important.”
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine pointed to recent virus data as a strong indicator that schools can reopen.
Vermont has the lowest positivity rate in the coronavirus tests that are administered and the second lowest number of new cases in the country, said Levine.
“With regard to schools, we believe the guidance we provided is really to enable a very safe reopening of schools. … We believe it is very measured and appropriate for a state that has the kinds of virus conditions Vermont has at this point in time,” said Levine. He also cited recent studies that suggest groups of children are less likely to transmit the virus between themselves and to adults than adults are to transmit between themselves.
Scott and Agency of Education Secretary Dan French indicated the state, through its guidance for schools, is trying to be as flexible as possible and allow local school districts to fashion their reopening plans to meet each school’s facilities and needs, but that the hope would be for schools to welcome as many students as possible to campus.
“We are trying to be as flexible as possible and asking school districts and schools to get creative as well and do it in a safe way,” said Scott.
French said this week AOE would be issuing guidance later this week on hybrid learning, which would cover approaches in which a school has students on campus part of the time and delivers remote lessons for the other part of the time.
“Our intention it to aim for reopening schools for in-person instruction,” said French. “The focus needs to be on in-person instruction.”
French acknowledged the pandemic is an evolving situation and will necessitate different responses from schools at different times, depending on the viral conditions, which has prompted AOE to try to be as flexible as possible in its guidance.
“The issue of hybrid learning will be taken up by many districts,” said French. “Our goal is not only to reopen schools for in-person instruction but also maintain that openness for in-person instruction and that’s going to require some flexibility at the local level to manage the dynamic nature of the fall semester.”
The use of hybrid learning will depend on how schools implement the state’s guidance, said French, noting each school district has different assets in terms of facilities, infrastructure and ability to deliver remote learning.
“We will work closely with districts on the implementation side of things,” said French. “There is a lot of hard work that needs to occur now at the school district level that will necessitate the engagement of parents, teachers, students themselves and school board to work on these issues.”
“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” said French when asked about equity concerns between schools with different school day models. “We have to, at this point, acknowledge that we are going to need to retain as much flexibility as possible in approaching what will no doubt be a very dynamic semester.”
