Governor Scott Continues Push For Rail Trail Completion

The completion of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is still a priority for Gov. Phil Scott.
During his budget address last month he mentioned the need to complete the multi-use trail. It was the second time he used an annual budget presentation to commit to seeing the trail, which extends from St. Johnsbury to Swanton, finished. Last year he called for the application of $2.8 million in Capitol Bill expenditures to go toward completing the work.
This year Governor Scott told lawmakers, “Our transportation bill includes record funding for our paving program, covering 360 miles, and in our bike and pedestrian program, which will finally complete the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, spurring economic activity for some of the most rural parts of the state.”
The finished eastern terminus of the trail in St. Johnsbury proceeding west to West Danville plus other completed sections add up to about 36 miles, but the remainder of the trail needs work. The state commitment of $2.8 million together with $11.3 million in federal funds is expected to pay the remaining construction costs.
Joel Perrigo, with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said progress is being made.
“When the funding was approved (July 6, 2020) there were 2 phases of the project that were essentially ‘shovel-ready’ and fully permitted,” he stated. Both phases were addressed in 2020. A 3.88-mile segment from Robin Hood Drive in Swanton to Gore Road in Highgate was finished. The second segment – 6.29 miles from Gore Road in Highgate to the intersection of the LVRT and the MVRT in Sheldon – is expected to be finished in June.
The remaining trail segments, totaling about 50 miles, need to be advanced to a final plan stage and go through environmental permitting. Additional projects, including replacement/major rehabilitation of seven bridges, are all scheduled to be advertised for construction this spring. Project completion is expected in the summer of 2022.
Miles remaining for construction work run through the towns of Hardwick, Walden, Wolcott, Morristown, Cambridge, Fletcher, Bakersfield, Fairfield, Sheldon, Highgate and Swanton.
The LVRT is a four-season, multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor for walking hiking, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, snow-shoeing, x-c skiing, and snowmobiling. Efforts related to the trail have been ongoing for two decades. The LVRT is a project of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) in partnership with the state, which owns the rail line.
Vermont had previously contracted with VAST for construction and maintenance of the LVRT and had relied on assistance from towns along the trail, private donations and VAST’s own investment to complete 33 miles of the trail. The state’s capital commitment and the decision to apply for federal money through the State Transportation Block Grant will provide the funds for the remaining miles.
Because the end of the construction is in sight, conversations are happening about what comes next in terms of trail maintenance and management.
VAST may handle those functions, but the state Department of Forest, Parks & Recreation has joined the discussion.
Commissioner Mike Snyder said talks about any role that FPR could play in the future are in a preliminary stage, but he said if his department could assist he’s happy to consider it.
“We stand ready to contribute however we can when it’s built,” he said.
Snyder said it’s a reasonable consideration that the recreational trail is managed as a state recreation property, but he wouldn’t want to see a fee associated with its use like other state-managed recreational properties.
His department has made itself available to legislative committees to discuss a future role with the LVRT, including Sen. Joe Benning’s Institutions Committee. There’s no real rush to resolve the trail’s long-term management strategy now, he said.
“We made it clear it’s a big enough task now to get the trail done,” he said.
And while that’s happening, Snyder said there’s time to consider the trail’s future management.
“The good news is we have time to work on that and consider all the options on the table,” he said.
Currently, Snyder is excited about a potential big increase in available grant funds administered by his department, some of which could benefit LVRT trailside communities. The governor’s budget calls for $5 million in recreation-related grants.
