ST. JOHNSBURY — No glasses were filled and raised on the patio of the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Thursday, but a celebration led by Gov. Phil Scott in honor of a recent round of downtown tax credits was the toast of the town.
The governor did get a bottle of the Distillery’s Maple Rum as a gift from co-owner Dan Hughes, but the cap stayed on for the duration of the event that brought state officials, elected officials, town officials, business executives and community members together to hear about the investments the state is making in downtown properties throughout the state.
Holding the announcement event at the Distillery on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury made sense for multiple reasons. The Distillery was a 2019 recipient of a Downtown & Village Tax Credit. Hughes said the funding assistance made the difference in being able to create the business in that space.
“I don’t think we would have been able to do it (without the credit),” he said as celebrants mingled on the patio or inside the tasting room of the Distillery that for decades served as a hardware store before its transformation.
The governor spoke of the location, referencing how it was before the investments and what it is now.
“Today, it’s a successful distillery with a tasting room and event space, creating jobs for six full-time and four part-time employees and growing, I would imagine,” he said.
The location was also significant due to its proximity to other projects benefiting from the tax credit program. Across Eastern Avenue is a property acquired by MSI Realty last year. The business is using $50,000 in tax credits to accomplish a $150,000 environmental remediation project. Tina Emerson, from MSI Realty, said the buildings should be ready for occupancy mid-to-late November.
Also, from where tax credit celebrants stood, they could see the multi-million dollar New Avenue project that will feature a rehabilitated downtown anchor building to serve as housing and commercial space. The property is a past recipient of a downtown tax credit.
Kathy Beyer, senior vice president of real estate development at Evernorth, the company working with Rural Edge to bring about the residential space of the New Avenue property, addressed the gathering and expressed gratitude for the tax assistance to help make the major project become reality.
“The downtown credits are about more than just the dollars, although believe me, we appreciate the dollars,” she said. “It’s a recognition by the downtown board, by your administration, Governor, that you believe in downtown St. Johnsbury.”
Also speaking about the building was Brad Ashley, CEO of New Depot Commercial Properties Inc., which is managing the commercial space for the Kingdom Development Company. All but one of the available commercial spaces have been leased ahead of the building’s November opening. He said negotiations are underway with a potential leasee to take the final space.
The recent round of tax credits benefit 28 properties throughout the state. Ten of those are in the Northeast Kingdom and four of those are in St. Johnsbury.
In addition to MSI’s Eastern Avenue property, other St. Johnsbury locations getting credits are the new veterinary hospital on Railroad Street, the Fairbanks Museum, and the Ide Building on Bay Street, where Zion Growers hopes to open a hemp processing facility.
Zion’s CEO Brandon McFarlane and the COO, Travis Samuels, were part of the celebration. McFarlane addressed the group speaking definitively about their plan for the property even though they are not yet owners of the place.
“We are the organization that is going to be buying and renovating the Ide building,” he said.
Fairbanks Museum Director Adam Kane told celebrants that the tax credits received at three different times in recent years by the museum have meant tangible improvements.
“Every time you hear Eye on the Sky on the radio, there’s a little piece of tax credits that went into that because that new studio was partially, uh, a lot of the code improvement were part of that,” he said.
The latest credit of $163,455 will help with the construction of a new annex next year.
Compared to the full price tag of over $6 million to complete the project, the amount of the credit is not a large percentage, but it makes a huge difference to attracting additional money, Kane said.
“Once you have that first vote of confidence that’s been stamped on by the state that says ‘this project is good, it’s a go and we believe in it’ that gets used over and over and over again,” said Kane. “I cannot tell you how many times I have said to a donor or somebody who is interested in a project, ‘and we got awarded tax credits for this because it’s a real thing’ and then the money comes in.”
Governor Scott discussed the importance of the tax credit program to encourage investment.
“In the past five years, nine St. Johnsbury projects have received nearly $1.4 million in tax credits, supporting, leveraging over $27 million in construction activity, which is a pretty good return on investment from my perspective,” he said.
The program, managed by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, has been in existence for 20 years. Over those years 360 projects statewide have received almost $35 million that spurred $700 million in realized downtown projects.
“It has done so much to improve Vermont’s quality of life, our economy as well as our brand,” said Gov. Scott. “This is a way to get so more investment in the downtowns and to connect people more with the community and that’s what it’s all about, and I just see so much enthusiasm for this,” he said.
In particular, he commented on how much change he has seen in St. Johnsbury with multiple downtown projects complete or currently in the works.
“There’s a sense of things happening here, and that’s the spark we need and that’s the spark we need in Vermont to show we’re open for business and we want to welcome more people here,” the governor said.
