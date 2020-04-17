Governor Phil Scott today announced a flag lowering procedure to honor Vermonters who have died due to COVID-19.

“This Sunday, April 19, marks one month since Vermont’s first two fatalities as a result of COVID-19. In honor of all the Vermonters we have lost to this terrible disease, I am ordering the U.S. and Vermont state flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month for the remainder of 2020.”

As of April 17, the Vermont Department of Health has reported the death of 35 Vermonters known to have COVID-19.

