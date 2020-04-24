Governor Scott Says St. J COVID-19 Surge Site Temporary

State officials say the COVID-19 inmate surge site at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury is a temporary arrangement and that the goal is to return all the sick inmates back to the state prison in St. Albans after they recover.
But other officials say that’s not as easy as it sounds and will require the surge site to remain in operation for a while longer.
“Just so we can be clear on what our intentions are, our goal is to bring those who have been sent to St. Johnsbury that are COVID positive back to the facility where they came from,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a press conference held on Friday. “Just as quick as we can we want to bring them back to the Northwest Correctional Facility.”
But Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the governor’s wish was easier said than done.
“There’s a complex dance that’s going to have to happen here,” said Secretary Smith during the same press conference. “First, those inmates in St. Johnsbury are going to have to have two negative tests before they’re eligible to be moved. Secondly, we want to make sure that Northwest has tested again for the second time as we move forward. So we’re going to test the individuals in St. Johnsbury to make sure A) they get two negative tests and then B) we’re going to make sure that the facility in St. Albans is re-tested and then we’ll start making moves based upon those test results in the near future.”
33 inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans were transferred to the St. Johnsbury prison after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The St. Albans outbreak - which also included 17 staff members - occurred just as the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) was finishing its preparations to turn three units at the St. Johnsbury prison into a medical surge site for inmates.
Secretary Smith said it’s still too early to know when the St. Johnsbury surge site will be able to close down.
“We always want to maintain surge capacity depending upon what is happening on the ground,” he said. “It’s just too early to tell what’s going to happen - sometime in the next month I would say.”
Interim DOC Commissioner James Baker said Thursday The St. Albans facility is slated for re-testing this weekend.
“We will be doing a test of the entire facility in St. Albans to determine if we were successful in isolating the virus by the work that we did,” said Baker in his Thursday press conference.
Infected Staff
Commissioner Baker said the DOC will also be re-testing the 17 St. Albans staff members that tested positive during the outbreak.
“We’re anxious to get that staff back to work,” said Baker. “For that staff - most of them are not displaying any signs of COVID-19. I had a conference call with them yesterday to check-in on them and they’re anxious to get back to work and do what they get paid to do which is serve the citizens of Vermont and provide safety.”
Numbers Stable
DOC officials say the last positive COVID-19 test results came in over last weekend but even those results from the first round of testing earlier in the month.
“We’re on two weeks now and we have not had another positive test at another facility and we have tested several inmates during the course of these two weeks and we continue our mitigation process to work toward keeping the virus out of the facilities,” said Commissioner Baker.
Mississippi Inmates
There are 246 Vermont inmates being housed out of state at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi.
Commissioner Baker said the last report he got was that six Tallahatchie staff members had contracted COVID-19 but no inmates have tested positive.
“None of the inmates from Vermont are positive or are exhibiting any signs,” said Baker. “We have a staff member that talks to them on a daily basis - infected staff members not working in the Vermont unit.”
Vermont inmates are sent to Mississippi for a variety of reasons. Inmates with high minimum sentences which prohibits participation in programming until they are closer to their minimum or inmates with life sentences are among those doing time at the Mississippi facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.