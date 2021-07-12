Governor Signs Capital Budget; WMCC Expansion Official

It’s official — the state capital budget has been signed by the governor, and in that budget is $5 million earmarked for the expansion of White Mountains Community College in Littleton.
House Bill 25-a was signed by Gov. Chris Sununu late Friday afternoon.
“We felt good about it,” WMCC President Chuck Lloyd said Monday. “It passed the Senate and House and committee of conference, but until it’s signed by the governor, we didn’t think it was official. Now that it is, it’s a green light all the way around for us to start moving forward in a variety of ways.”
The total $7 million to $7.5 million project for what will be a new advanced technology lab is scheduled to be completed by early 2023, when the new 10,000-square-foot building that will be constructed at 646 Union St., behind the Littleton Area Learning Center, will be ready for occupancy.
“We are now in the design and construction document phase,” said Lloyd. “We have an engineer, Colby Engineering, out of Portland, Maine, and they constructed a lot of these facilities in the past and they have some great experience. We brought them on board through the RFP [competitive bidding] process, anticipating this happening.”
Because many contractors are backed up and have their hands full with other jobs, and because of the planning phase that still needs to be completed, ground won’t be broken until the spring of 2022, said Lloyd.
Construction is expected to take eight to 10 months.
The new facility will house the diesel heavy equipment program, which will be relocated from Berlin to Littleton and is the centerpiece of the expansion in Littleton, as well as technology programs that include energy technology, welding, and industrial mechanics that are requested and in demand by the college’s industry partners.
Electric vehicle technology is also part of the plan, and WMCC recently received a grant from Electrify America to help with charging stations, energy technology and technicians.
The new facility will be up to current accreditation standards and is expected to boost workforce development, help meet current and future industry needs, and allow WMCC to increase enrollment rates.
Demand for community college programs has been strong.
“We had some orientation today in Littleton and enrollment is looking great for the fall,” said Lloyd. “It’s an exciting time.”
In April, WMCC purchased the Union Street property from the Littleton Industrial Development Corp. and Northern Community Investment.
For two decades, WMCC has occupied space inside the Littleton Area Learning Center.
“It’s been quite a process,” Lloyd said of securing the funding for the new building. “We are excited to be over this major hurdle and have support from the state and be ready to go. This has been a dream of ours for a number of years.”
In addition to having the $5 million, WMCC has applied for some grants and might do some fundraising at the tail end to fund the balance of the project cost.
Industries that will benefit from a skilled workforce, both local and statewide, are also helping.
“We’ve already had several businesses step up to support us,” said Lloyd.
He also thanked local lawmakers.
“Sen. Hennessey is the one who really made sure this was in the capital budget and that there was support for it,” said Lloyd. “And the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association worked hand-in-hand with a lot of our state representatives and senators in advocating for the project because they need it for their industry.”
On Monday, Hennessey said, “I am very pleased my Senate colleagues supported my efforts to include the $5 million for the White Mountains Community College expansion in the capital budget. Because the Senate had additional funding options that the Governor and the House did not have when HB25 came to them, the Senate was able to move projects around and include the funding for WMCC.”
In a statement issued upon the signing of HB25, Hennessey said, “I am so pleased that the capital budget committee made sure that WMCC received this money, which is critical for expanding and supporting technology at the college. It will go towards building an advanced, modern lab for the college’s current diesel heavy equipment technology program and the money could not have come at a better time.
“Diesel engines power the 18-wheelers, farm equipment and other trucks that are the backbone for agriculture and the over-the-road shipping industry that our companies rely on so heavily to complete their deliveries,” she said. “The demand for highly-skilled diesel mechanics will only continue to grow in the future and I know many local dealerships in [Senate] District One will be looking to WMCC to be a resource for their future hiring.”
Some of the $5 million that WMCC will receive will go toward creating the electric vehicle program, she said.
“I applaud WMCC for being so forward-thinking,” said Hennessey. “The cutting-edge technology classes they are offering will set students up for excellent paying jobs and solid careers upon graduation.”
