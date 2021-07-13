Governor Sununu Signs Broadband Grant Fund Into Law

CONCORD, N.H. — A legislative effort to improve and expand internet access across New Hampshire was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Chris Sununu.
SB 85 establishes the Broadband Matching Grant Fund through the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. It will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations and available federal funds.
Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, a strong supporter and co-sponsor of the bill, attended the bill’s signing ceremony.
“SB 85 will be instrumental in getting towns, communication districts, and counties the funds that they need to expand high-speed broadband throughout the state and especially here in the North Country,” she said on Tuesday. “I was happy to work with the prime sponsor, Senator Jeb Bradley, [R-Wolfeboro] on the passage of this bill and am thankful to Governor Sununu for his support.”
According to the bill, eligible projects will provide high-speed Internet access in underserved areas of the state that currently lack access to broadband services. Grants will be available for up to 50 percent of the total costs of a project.
The fund will be the first of its kind in the state.
Hennessey told the Caledonian earlier this year that she and other senators have been working with town officials to help them prepare to access broadband grant funds once they become available.
While no monies are in the fund at the moment, Hennessey said they will be allocated over the next few months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.