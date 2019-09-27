ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will come to St. Johnsbury next week to help celebrate the presence of MITI Manufacturing in town.

The governor will be the featured guest at a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at MITI Manufacturing’s new location at 2176 Portland St., St. Johnsbury.

