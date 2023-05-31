Governor Vetoes Legislator Pay Raises
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address. (AP file)

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have raised the salaries for members of state’s part-time legislature and made them eligible for the state employees’ health benefit plan.

Scott wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers that the Legislature passed several pieces of legislation that he said will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees and penalties.

