Governor Vetoes Legislator Pay Raises

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have raised the salaries for members of state’s part-time legislature and made them eligible for the state employees’ health benefit plan.
Scott wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers that the Legislature passed several pieces of legislation that he said will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees and penalties.
“In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay,” the governor wrote.
The Governor’s comments echoed those made by Rep. Joe Parsons, R-Orange-Caledonia who explained his ‘no’ vote on the Chamber floor on May 10.
“Madam Speaker: Morally I cannot support this bill. To offset the burden of this session’s tax and fee increases, we are raising salaries…for ourselves. Better luck next time Vermonters.”
Rep. Brian Smith, R-Orleans-1 said “I truly hope that the voters of Vermont will remember this day. I hope they remember who gave themselves a full-time job and a raise at their expense! This is an embarrassment! Shame on all of you!”
Unmoved, the following local representatives voted in favor of pay increases: Scott Campbell, Dennis LaBounty, Bobby Farlice-Rubio, Katherine Sims, David Templeman and Chip Troiano. All are democrats.
Scott Beck, Larry Labor, Mark Higley, Michael Marcotte, Woody Page, Joe Parsons, Brian Smith, Terri Williams, Charles Wilson voted against the salary bump. All are republicans.
Rep. Henry Pearl was absent.
All of the local Senators (Kitchel, Ingalls and Starr) also voted against the measure.
The bill would have raised the weekly salaries for senators and House representatives over several years to $1,210 with adjustments. They currently make about $812 a week now for the session that usually runs from January to mid-May, according to Vermont Public.
New Hampshire lawmakers earn $100 per legislative session, plus mileage.
Scott has vetoed five bills this year. The legislature has overridden one of his bills and is returning to the Statehouse on June 20 to try to override others, including his veto of the state budget.
