LYNDON CENTER — A tow truck driver whose cargo was too high to pass through the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge on Monday was directed there by GPS.
Randy Mason, 28, of Bakersfield, Vt., was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tow truck owned by Stone’s Auto Repair, of St. Albans and East Fairfield about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, when the top of the new Mercedes van he was hauling struck the south end of the bridge, causing damage.
Stones Auto owner Carl Stone said his driver was delivering the vehicle to a Lyndonville address from Milton and that GPS guidance sent him to the bridge.
“He doesn’t know that area at all,” said Stone.
After hitting the end of the bridge, Mason stopped and backed out. The impact dislodged boards that are part of the roof structure, causing three to fall to the ground.
Unlike many drivers who drive away after damaging the bridge, Mason parked the truck and was there when Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris arrived.
Stone said he was not surprised his driver did the right thing by remaining at the scene of the accident. “We’re a reputable business,” he said. “We’ve been in business since 1962 and we’re not out there trying to hurt anything or anyone.”
He said his driver is very upset over the accident. According to Stone, his insurance company will make all impacted parties whole for any damage done.
Lyndon Town Administrator Justin Smith said he expects a public works crew will be at the bridge today to do the repairs.
Chief Harris had not issued any tickets as of Wednesday but said in an email that charges are pending.
Dealing with drivers whose vehicles damage the bridge is a regular occurrence for the chief despite increased signage about the bridge height for motorists traveling in both directions. He’s been with the department for 18 years.
“I can say with certainty that it has been damaged more than 30 times in those 18 years,” he said.
The chief said he is encouraged about a possible solution to the problem that the town is considering.
“The town has been in talks to erect a steel structure in the area of the height designation signs that will stop any over height vehicles from approaching the bridge structure itself, eliminating the damage to the bridge,” he said.
Smith said serious consideration is being given to installing a steel beam that would extend over the roadway at points leading to the bridge in either direction.
The plan, he said, would be to introduce something that visually doesn’t detract from the aesthetic of a covered bridge.
“It’s getting to the point where this feels like it’s (bridge damage) a once-a-week occurrence,” he said. “We need to do something different … we need a corrective measure that brings vehicles to a halt before they get to the bridge.”
There is no required distance away from the bridge to install the overhead beam. Smith said a good spot on the north end of the bridge would be at the turn into the park and ride so any drivers who realize their vehicles are too tall can turn around in the park and ride.
On the south side, there’s no obvious ideal spot. Residences close to the bridge make it impossible to limit the height of traffic until a motorist gets beyond the last residential driveway. A height restriction beam would need to be close to the bridge, and there is not much room to turn around. Smith said neighbors don’t appreciate vehicles using their driveways to turn around.
Currently, multiple signs in either direction warn drivers about the height limitations of the bridge. Two of the signs noting 11’9” have blinking lights. In the direction Mason drove toward the bridge on Monday, he passed two signs two-tenths of a mile from the bridge near the turn onto College Road and another one-tenth of a mile away.
