ST. JOHNSBURY — Grace United Methodist Church is permitted to demolish a house next to the church that church officials decided is unnecessary and too costly to maintain.
The town’s Development Review Board voted in favor of the plan at their monthly meeting Thursday. There to answer questions on behalf of the church were Bernie Timson, president of the church trustees, and Jim Impey.
Grace Church, located on Central Street, was dedicated in 1916. It is the third Grace Church structure on the land in the town’s history, with the first building erected in 1859.
The three-story house that will be torn down sits west of the church building along a driveway that leads to the back of the church and around the other side where it reconnects with Central Street. Church officials believe the building is more than 100 years old. It was built to serve as the parsonage, or pastor’s home, but in the 1960s there was a sense that the proximity of the pastor’s workplace to the pastor’s living space was too close.
A new location for the parsonage was found on Rocky Ridge in the 1960s. It has served as the pastor’s home ever since and is the current residence of Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Hyung-Kyu Yi.
After the last pastor left the on-site parsonage, the house was used for many years as a dwelling for custodians. It’s been more than ten years since it has been used as a home.
At this point, needed repairs to make it inhabitable are beyond what the church can do, church leaders decided.
Making that point at the DRB meeting on Thursday was 22-year Grace churchgoer Pamela Smith.
“The church cannot afford to refurbish the building, even with grants, which never cover 100 percent of the costs, which continually increase during the process,” she said to DRB members Keith Chamberlin, Elizabeth Emmons, Tony Higgs, Richard Lyon, Kyle Sipples and Barry Waldner.
She also encouraged members to support the church’s plan to convert the open space created by the house demolition into a parking lot.
Removal of the house would open up space enough for nine parking spaces.
DRB members Sipples and Waldner said their preference would be to see the area grassed over for an expansion of green space on the lot, but they wouldn’t vote against the parking plan.
The unanimous DRB decision, following 12 minutes of discussion, was to approve the application. One condition states that the parking lot may not exceed the footprint of the demolished structure.
Timson said on Tuesday that Danny Heath with Raymond Heath Construction is scheduled to do the job of removing the house in the last week of September.
