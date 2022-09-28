An excavator operated by Danny Heath of Raymond Heath Construction makes quick work of the demolition of a house next to Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury. The structure, owned by the church, was originally used to house pastors serving at the church, It has been unoccupied for several years and was deemed too expensive to maintain. The space created by the removal of the house will be used for additional parking.

