ST. JOHNSBURY — Grace United Methodist Church will seek permission from the town today to tear down the old church parsonage.

The long-vacant, three-story house in disrepair needs to come down, said Bernie Timson, president of the church trustees. He is expected to appear before the Development Review Board today at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center to address any questions related to the demolition plan, which calls for the removal of the building and the creation of a parking lot in its place.

