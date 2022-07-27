ST. JOHNSBURY — Grace United Methodist Church will seek permission from the town today to tear down the old church parsonage.
The long-vacant, three-story house in disrepair needs to come down, said Bernie Timson, president of the church trustees. He is expected to appear before the Development Review Board today at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center to address any questions related to the demolition plan, which calls for the removal of the building and the creation of a parking lot in its place.
Grace Church has been a part of the village’s worship center landscape since 1859. On the same plot of land along Central Street there have been three Grace Church churches since then. The large stone church that currently gathers worshippers was dedicated in 1916.
The house that church officials wish to tear down sits west of the church building opposite a driveway that leads to the back of the church and around the other side where it reconnects with Central Street.
Laurie Bedard, lay leader at the church who has been attending Grace with her husband, Peter, for 45 years, said she didn’t have an exact date as to when the house was built, but she believes it’s more than 100 years old. It was built to serve as the parsonage, or pastor’s home, but in the 1960s there was a sense that the proximity of the pastor’s workplace to the pastor’s living space was too close.
“They realized that it would be nicer for a pastor to have a little bit of separation,” said Laurie Bedard.
A new location for the parsonage was found on Rocky Ridge in the 1960s. It has served as the pastor’s home ever since and is the current residence of Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Hyung-Kyu Yi.
After the last pastor left the on-site parsonage, the house was used for many years as a dwelling for custodians, and at one point, Bedard said, the space was used for children’s programs.
It’s been unused as a home for over ten years, Timson said, and church officials have been wrestling with its fate for a number of years. Finally, the decision was made that too much money would be needed to restore the house to use as a residency, and its current state of disrepair makes it a liability to the church.
“What needs to be done is beyond what the church can afford to do,” Bedard said.
Timson said it would probably cost the church $200,000 to make the house inhabitable again.
When the structure is gone, the space will be used for extra church parking, and parking space is a need in the area, said Timson. It’s expected that nine new spaces will be available.
Provided the town doesn’t object to the church’s application, the work to demolish and remove the building will soon be underway. Asbestos removal will be done first. Once the environmental hazard is abated, Raymond Heath Construction will handle the destruction and removal of the structure. The work should be done by the end of October, said Timson.
Some salvage has already occurred. Radiators will find new homes and several doors have been removed for future use elsewhere. A stairway railing that Timson called “beautiful” will be salvaged and made available, though no interested party has yet been found.
Bedard said it will be a relief for church officials to not have a rapidly deteriorating structure to think about. Their focus, she said, needs to be on addressing the needs of their 106-year-old church building.
