NEWPORT CITY — Early morning storms cleared Saturday just in time for the 53rd commencement ceremony outdoors at North Country Union High School, a unique mix of tradition and adaptions in the time of COVID-19.
Graduates in cap and gown and their families lined up in their vehicles in one part of the parking lot for the processional parade. School staff and members of the JROTC, in masks, handed out corsages and boutonnieres as family members snapped photographs and graduates yelled to each other from different family groups.
Right on schedule just after 10 a.m., the music of “Pomp and Circumstance, March No. 1” echoed out through the speakers next to the short stage under a large tent, and the caravan of vehicles, two per graduate, many decorated with posters and balloons, rolled forward toward the bus lane.
Graduates exited their vehicle at a tall column of blue and white balloons at the stage, and walked up the short ramp.
Principal Chris Young, in mask and keeping his distance, reached out to hand the first diploma to Valedictorian Grace Miller.
And then Salutatorian Grace Giroux rolled up to the stage on her own motorcycle. Giroux, of Newport City, had already drawn the attention of photographers, who swooped around her as she sat in line awaiting her turn.
The school divided the processions into four groups of 40 graduates each so all 160 could receive their diplomas in one day.
Marisa Bunnell, of Newport City, said before the ceremony that the outdoor vehicle procession allowed 10 family members to witness her daughter Ruby graduate.
“It’s nice they actually will walk and wear their cap and gown,” she said.
Graduate Makayla Banuelos, of North Troy, carried red roses from her family as she waited for her turn to get her diploma.
“It definitely feels like we are making history. I am just trying to be upbeat about it and take advantage of what we can have. I am very thankful that we can do this,” Banuelos said.
She will wait until at least next year to have a great big party.
Banuelos will attend the local community college — a “gap year” — while she decides a career path.
“It’s not the time, with everything going on the country, to leave here,” she said.
The speeches are posted in a link on the NCUHS Facebook page.
The NCUHS Class of 2020 graduates are:
Zachary Abbott, Shawn Alexander, Shapleigh Andrew, Samuel Austin, Thomas Bailey-Rowe, Khelsie Baker, Arne Bannach, Makayla Banuelos, Alexzander Barnes, Hannah Barrup, Jenna Benware,
Faith Bernier, Ty Bluett, Daniel Borje, Devin Borje, Raiden Brown, Madeline Brunnette, Ruby Bunnell, Sheldon Bunnell, Mikayla Camber, Andrew Carbonneau, Jordan Carpenter, Paulina Carpenter,
Briley Carter, Seth Caswell, Nicholas Choquette, Jasmine Clark, Noah Clark, Sophia Clements, Kaitlyn Cole, Sylas Columbia, Addison Cook, Reyanna Coombe, Nathaniel Cota, Kaylah Cotnoir,
Shane Craig, Elizabeth Currier, Kayla Davio-Roy, Connor Davis, Kelsey Davis, Lilly Davis, Tyler Davis, Nathan Delabruere, Alexis Demers, Tamieka Demo, Kayona Denton, Abigail Desjarlais, Melissa Deslandes, Tyrell Dowland,
Emma Drake, Olivia Driver, Connor Duncan, Natasha Farrar, Julia Flanders, Darion Forbes, Donovan Fortin, Patrick Gaudreau, Courtney Gauvin, Aylina Gentley, Dalton Gentley, Peyton Gilson,
Grace Giroux, Ethan Graves, Kaylee Graves, Kaitlyn Green, Hailey Grenier, Erik Griffith, Sarah Guertin, Allyson Harris, Sophie Haugwitz, Ryan Hilliker, Giddieon Hinton, Mercedez Hodgdon, William Hodgeman, Cole Hosford,
Zoe Houlihan, Jacob Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Sabina Jacobs, Monique Johnson, Jordan Jones, Samuel Joyce, Taylor Labbee, Jeremy Lacasse, Jericho Ladd, Brenton Lamos, Amber Lanoue, Kevin Lantagne,
Nicholas Laramie, Kayana Larose, Jazmyn Leach, Alexis Lefaivre, Gabriel Lepine, Garett Letourneau, Madison Letourneau, Madison Letourneau-Kinney, Peyton Libby, Olivia Lucas, Desiree Malshuk,
Elizabeth Martell, Kathryn Maurice, Robyn May, Kaylee Mayhew, Joel McFarlane, Emma Meunier, Gage Micknak, Grace Miller, Alexus Mills, David Mohamed, Courtney Mooney, Douglas Moore, Naomi Morris,
Ryan Morse, Emma Nadeau, Ryanne Nadeau, Hazen Nault, Ryan Oeschger, Julia Paul, Joshua Pavelchak, Ben Paxman, Mikayla Paxman, Guster Perry, Chris Pierce, Makayla Poulin, Phillip Quijano, Andrew Randall,
Skylar Randall, Douglas Reynard, Brianna Rice, Francesca Richardi, Jake Roberge, Justina Roberge, Samuel Roberts, Tyson Robitaille, Kennedy Rolfe, Brett Roy, Corrinne Royer, Ally Santaw, Avery Santaw,
Tyler Sanville, Elizabeth Scherer, Sage Selec, Husnain Shamas, Kara Shaw, Brianna Short, Arthur Simoes-Bergamin, Marissa Simpson, Jennifer Stevens, Jordan Taft, Dustin Tardif, Kylie Tennett-Ovitt, Sierra Tester,
Brandon Tetreault, Justin Tetreault, Isaiah Thompson, Chloe Thwaite, Evan Tremblay, Sydney Vanier, Tarah Vasquez, Luke Vincellette, Logan VonHeeder, Nathaniel Walton, Kristen Watters, Brandon Wells,
Dylan White, Lindsey Wiggett, Colby Wright, Kyle Wu, Christina Young and Dominic Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.