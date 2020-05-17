LYNDON CENTER — There were no big white tents, no bouquets of flowers, no Northern Vermont University swag for sale, and no families posing with beaming graduates on Sunday — instead, there was a virtual celebration where the college graduates’ accomplishments were lauded, and their big day was marked as the nation continues to slowly come out of the pandemic lockdown.
Megan Gibson
For Megan Gibson, 34, of St. Johnsbury returning to her college career at the age of 30 was a decision she couldn’t be happier she made.
A mother of four, Gibson graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2004, and went to Norwich University that year, to study nursing.
She considered entering the military, but ultimately changed her mind, and left college after her first year.
Becoming a young mother, and working multiple jobs to support her family has kept her life very busy – and when she returned to complete her degree, she continued to work, at the university, in retail, and delivering newspapers before dawn.
“At one point, I had five different jobs,” said Gibson. “I don’t know how I did it.”
Like many of the students who earn their college degrees from the Vermont State College System, Gibson is the first in her family to earn a college degree.
On Sunday, Gibson earned her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.
She is enrolled to begin a masters program to become a Family Nurse Practitioner at Simmons University in the fall, and planning to move her family to the Boston area. She will earn her Masters of Science in Nursing.
On top of the Coronvirus pandemic during her final semester, which meant the loss of in-person graduation events and campus activities with her friends and professors, in mid-April, Northern Vermont University also went through a scare when it was proposed for closure due to fiscal crises made worse by the virus forcing refunds for room and board and more.
For now, that proposal has been rescinded and state officials are scrambling to try to save NVU in Lyndon and Johnson and a campus of the Vermont Technical College.
This graduating class also saw the unification of NVU during their college careers; the unified university came together mid-way through their time when the former Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges were fused in a step to streamline and address declining demographics and financial efficiencies.
Having a few major bumps this semester hasn’t been easy on anyone at NVU, but Gibson is no stranger to overcoming obstacles and knowing hard work is what gets the job done.
“I have a goal and I know that it’s going to take hard work,” she said Friday, during an interview on campus.
She said her children, who age from 13 to 4, are very proud of her, and part of her drive is to ensure they have bright futures and that she can provide for her family better.
“They’ve seen me struggle,” she said. “I just want to give my kids a better life,” she said of her desire to return to college and work so hard to achieve her dream.
When she submitted her final assignment a few days ago, at 12:45 a.m., she said she began to cry. Her daughter, Aubrielle, 12, was there to hug her.
Of being a non-traditional student, Gibson said, “It’s never too late. I started when I was 30.”
She said she was fearful about making friends, but that happened easily, and she’s so grateful for the experiences she had.
“It’s never too late to go back, you can always go after your dreams,” says Gibson with an ear-to-ear smile. “I knew exactly what I wanted, and I never gave up.”
Julia Kearney
Julia Kearney, 23, of St. Johnsbury, comes from Medford, Mass., originally, and was recruited for her softball skills, and graduated on Sunday with a double major in Exercise Science and Sport Management. She worked last year as the girls’ softball head coach at Twinfield Union High School, and is poised to be the assistant softball coach at NVU-Lyndon, now her alma mater.
On Friday, she pointed to the two classrooms where many of her courses were held, and announced that one day she and a friend jumped out one of the windows for fun.
She giggles, sitting on a bench, on an otherwise eerily empty campus.
The spring semester did not end the way anyone hoped it would.
“It’s been a crazy couple of months,” says Kearney. She said she’s been experiencing “a whirlwind of emotions for a couple of days.”
Sunday, she and her family planned to watch the virtual celebration together online, not what they had planned, but doing the best they can given the circumstances.
She met her parents mid-way for her birthday recently for a socially distant visit, “Not being able to see them has been very tough,” she said. “We met in a park.”
Lyndon has fit her like a glove.
“All the things that I wanted to be when I grew up they had here … other than astronaut!” she said. She switched majors a few times, so spent five years at Lyndon, but was able to dabble in other interests along the way including film and music production, as well as mountain recreation.
She has no regrets that this is where she landed – and she loves the Northeast Kingdom.
That her final semester was in progress and very busy – she took 22 credits this term and was working at Rec Fit in St. J, and then things just stopped. School pivoted online completely, and she said in some ways, that was helpful to get things done, but she’s been stir crazy of late, too.
“My cat is loving that I’m home 24/7,” she said.
The day it was announced that the campus had to shutter due to the virus was surreal, she said.
She sat in the middle of a table in one of her main classrooms.
Before she left campus, she went to the student annex and got her favorite lunch, chicken quesadilla with onions and tomatoes. She sat outside alone and had her last lunch on her college campus.
“I just soaked it all in,” said Kearney.
Of having adopted the NEK as her home, Kearney said on Friday on campus, “I love it here. It’s a beautiful here, and I’ve made good connections.”
Kaylah Graham is another newly-minuted NVU-Lyndon alumna, having earned her Bachelors in Environmental Science. She is from Brunswick, Vermont.
She hopes to work in Oregon and has set her sights on working in a plant and tree nursery and coordinating/planting restoration projects along bodies of water, she said.
This week, she shared her journey with the newspaper.
“My time at NVU has flown by! It feels as just last week I was going through my own orientation weekend! I have been fortunate enough to grow through the guidance and push of my professors,” shared Graham in recent days. “They don’t see us as a number, they see us as one of them and want to help us succeed individually. They are so caring and never failed to help one-on-one if needed.”
She served as a residential assistant and peer leader, and said those roles were important to her and helped her to contribute to the lives and successes of her fellow students.
“It was not only hard for me when the decision was made to send students home because of the pandemic. The entire NVU community was uprooted from the norm and it was uneasy for many,” she said. “To go from seeing the common faces of NVU everyday to seeing only a handful of familiar faces on campus was a shock. Seniors lost so much of their last semester.”
Fears over the school possibly closing added to the stress.
“It still hits hard that seniors have missed so much of their last semester activities, but it is heart warming that NVU is having a virtual senior toast and virtual celebration,” said Graham. “It is hard for so many to know they won’t be walking across the stage on Sunday to show for their accomplishments.”
She continued, “What is the hardest for me is not being able to say good bye to professors, fellow classmates, and the close staff.”
“These are the individuals that pushed me to succeed and I won’t be able to thank them in person,” Graham said.
More Student Reflections
Peter Kvietkauskas, of Hebron, Conn., 23, graduated with his degree in Atmospheric Sciences on Sunday.
He shared, “Lyndon has been my home for the past five years and it really has truly become a second home and also a second family to me.” He also earned his associates degree in broadcast and digital journalism.
“I am currently in the process of looking for broadcast meteorology jobs,” he said.. Over the last few years at Lyndon I know I have made friends for life,” shared Kvietkauskas. “Going into school I was incredibly shy but I feel like I flourished at Lyndon I was Student Government President ‘17-‘18 later on I became Vice President of the Chapter of the American Meteorological Society on campus and began working in the Admissions office.”
He said, “I have also had a lot of great opportunities professionally in my time at Lyndon the programs in unmatched in many ways. I have interned at WCAX and also WVNY/WFFF in Burlington. This past winter I got to freelance and work as a weekend Meteorologist as a result of my experience and time at Lyndon at WVNY/WFFF.”
“The past few months have certainly been crazy I think when I left in March I would have ever expected that it could be the last time that I am on campus,” said Kvietkauskas. “With that said, the professors have been working really hard to make the transition the easiest it could be.”
He said, ” It is definitely different to graduate in the midst of a global pandemic but one thing for sure people will remember the class of 2020 forever.”
Lillie Farrell, 21, from Rochester, Mass. earned her degree in Atmospheric Sciences with concentrations in broadcast and private industry, and an A.S. in Electronic Journalism Arts and a minor in Mathematics.
She shared in recent days, “My time at Lyndon has been a great one. I have made some amazing friends and grown so much a a professional. I started as a quiet freshman who was afraid to meet new people. Over the years, I became a peer leader, writing consultant, lead forecaster for the VTrans project, News 7 meteorologist, public relations and then President of the AMS club, and was the chairperson of the largest and longest running student organized weather conference in the nation.”
“I also landed internships at two news stations: WKRN in Nashville, TN and WPRI in East Providence, RI. I never would have had the opportunities I had if I went to another school,” said Farrell.
She said, “It’s definitely been an interesting last few months. We had just wrapped up the Northeastern Storm Conference on March 8. I was still recovering from that busy weekend, and the next thing we know, we are told to go home for a few weeks. I had a feeling we wouldn’t be coming back, but I didn’t want to believe it.”
Farrell said, “I remember being so heartbroken when they made the announcement that the rest of the semester was online. I cried for the first time in months when I read that graduation wouldn’t be happening until next year.”
“I’m very thankful that Lyndon will still be holding a ceremony and holding a virtual ceremony on the day graduation was supposed to be, but it’s hard to think about how all your hard work isn’t getting recognized the way you always thought it would,” she said. “It kind of feels like I didn’t accomplish anything, even though I’ve done so much and made it through a difficult program. It’s hard when nothing is normal, but I’m making the most of it. And I’m so close to the finish line!”
In the fall, Farrell will be attending the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee to pursue her Masters in Atmospheric Sciences.
Jordan Zach is another of Sunday’s graduates.
Zach, 22, from Brooklyn, Conn., was a Mountain Recreation Management Major and began here four years ago”knowing I wanted to work in the bike industry, so I set my mind on that and did everything I could to learn and reach that goal.”
“Today I am now working for Cycling Sports Group (Cannondale and GT Bicycles) at their global headquarters outside of NYC, an absolute DREAM COME TRUE!! I hope to continue to grow with the company and use everything I learned from my awesome degree here!” Jordan shared in recent days in an email.
While at NVU-Lyndon, Zach also earned an associate’s degree in business management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.