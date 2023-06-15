Graduates Give Inspirational Stories Of Success At NCCA Commencement
North Country Charter Academy Class of 2023: front row from left, Gavin Caron, Alden Berry, Chester Winslow V, Kiersten Doughty, Sari Centeno, Patricia Lambert, Seana Centeno, Jamison Vitko, Thomas Crain and Colton Thivierge. Middle row, Jillyan Chace, Taylor Miranda, Johnna Gainer, Nora Gray, MacKenna Cote, Carmen Medina, Myren Paradis, Rebecca Dube and Adonica Pennell. Back row, Corbin Frenette, Matthew Winot-Jock, Damien Merchant, Lucas Ingerson, Dakota Hatfield, Troy Weeden, Preston Savage, Carlos Centeno III, Isaiah Maddox and Kole Chapple. Graduates not pictured include Mason Laflamme, Mariha Norcross, Tyler Reed, Nicholas Coutcher and Piper Moore, (Courtesy photo)

The Class of 2023 at North Country Charter Academy, with schools located in Littleton and Lancaster, N.H., held Commencement exercises on June 8th at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H.

Lisa Lavoie, NCCA Superintendent, presided over the celebration, which began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by graduate MacKenna Cote.

