Graduates Give Inspirational Stories Of Success At NCCA Commencement

The Class of 2023 at North Country Charter Academy, with schools located in Littleton and Lancaster, N.H., held Commencement exercises on June 8th at the Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield, N.H.
Lisa Lavoie, NCCA Superintendent, presided over the celebration, which began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by graduate MacKenna Cote.
Lavoie thanked many individuals, including the trustees, guests, families and friends for their support of the school. That support has made NCCA “the oldest charter school in the state … we continue to fulfill the original purpose … to provide options to youth so that they may succeed in their educational pursuits.”
Guest speaker Joseph Kenney, from the NH Executive Council, District 1, also provided words of welcome and support for the 2023 graduates.
Several of the graduates were chosen to share their own inspirational stories.
Jillyan Chace told how she was struggling to keep up in school, before she became a student at NCCA. “I like Charter because they were able to get me the help I needed and doing the work became half the struggle. School didn’t feel draining or overwhelming anymore … I didn’t have to hide from anyone or have a safe person with me, it was such a welcoming and kind environment.”
Matthew Jock first heard about the school because his father attended NCCA. “He was actually one of the first students that had graduated from NCCA … This school is not just a school, it is a family … they take pride in all of us.” He added, “My grandparents are the reason why I am here today … my friends and grandparents have helped me get through.”
Carmen Medina expressed many words of thanks to those who helped her achieve her accomplishments; “I want to take a moment to thank our teachers, mentors, and families who have supported us every step of the way. You have believed in us, challenged us, and inspired us to be our best selves.”
She also encouraged her fellow graduates to, “use our education and our experiences to make a positive impact on the world. We have the power to create change, to inspire others, and to make a difference. Let’s go forward from this place with courage and compassion.”
Adonica Pennell expressed her gratefulness for the opportunity of being able to graduate. “My first year as a freshman at a traditional high school absolutely did not work for me … I didn’t want to attend high school anymore.” With the help of her school guidance counselor, she discovered NCCA, “It wasn’t as stressful, there weren’t many kids in the classroom … You have your own space and you just work.” She told how NCCA changed her perspective about high school. “I didn’t think I was going to make it to this part of my life … This wasn’t a picture in my story.”
Her father, who passed away last November, had told her how “proud he was of me … He would have done anything to be here today … Yeah, I know he’s proud.” Adonica also made sure to thank her mom “for supporting me with all we’ve been through, and always being there.”
Tyler Reed considers it a miracle that he is now graduating. “I was messing things up at my previous school — not being good to myself or others … But today, the impossible is actually happening — I’m graduating!”
He said, “Honestly, I just think I started believing in myself — that’s easier to do when others believed in you … I had to trust in people who I barely knew, but who were willing to do whatever it took to see me succeed … They showed my how to enjoy learning.”
A parent, Missy Medina, also expressed words of thanks to NCCA for the opportunities given to her three children who all graduated from the school. “If it wasn’t for you …, they would’ve never done it, so thank you. As a parent of one of the (2023) graduates … I am filled with pride and joy to see my daughter reach this milestone.”
To her daughter, and the rest of the graduates, Missy said, “Remember, success is not just about talent or luck, but it is also about determination, dedication, and a willingness to learn from your mistakes. You have a bright future ahead of you.”
The school’s Commencement speaker was William “Bill” Church, a former public school Physics teacher with training in science, engineering and education. He founded White Mountain Science, a non-profit STEM outreach and curriculum development organization in Northern New Hampshire. He is starting a new venture focused on connecting the public with research in Climate STEM topics.
Presentation of Awards
Chairperson’s Award: Adonica Pennell, Troy Weeden and Rebecca Dube.
Littleton’s American Legion Post 68 Award: Nora Gray (NCCA Littleton)
Presidential Outstanding Academic Achievement: Gavon Caron (NCCA Lancaster)
Presidential Outstanding Academic Excellence: MacKenna Cote (NCCA Lancaster)
Presidential Outstanding Academic Achievement: Kiersten Doughty (NCCA Littleton)
Presidential Outstanding Academic Excellence: Jillyan Chace (NCCA Littleton)
Raymond S. Burton Award: Tyler Reed (NCCA Littleton)
Raymond S. Burton Award: Thomas Crain (NCCA Lancaster)
NCCA Advancement Scholarship: Tyler Reed
Siemens Scholarship (students who plan to study in one of the STEM fields — Science, Technology, Engineering, Math: Nora Gray, MacKenna Cote and Matthew Jock.
