NORTHEAST KINGDOM — On May 17, Rose Breen graduated cum laude from the University of Vermont — at her home in Kirby.
She sat in the kitchen of her childhood home “and watched a pre-recorded video with my mom while I sat in borrowed robes from my sister,” she shared.
“It certainly wasn’t the ceremony I expected, but I still feel incredibly fortunate because other than graduation, my plans have been relatively untouched,” shared Breen, 21, who earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychological Science.
After watching the video, she said her mom, Carol, took some photos for her, and a small family gathering marked her rite of passage.
“My brother, as well as an aunt, an uncle, a few cousins, and a neighbor (all totaling less than 10) came over for dinner and champagne,” said Breen. “I had actually been planning to have a very similar celebration before quarantine, just with a few more people and a lot more hugging.”
She said, “I was thankful that despite the craziness, I was still able to have a small party. Later that week, my dad planned a surprise Zoom call with his entire side of the family.”
“I was able to see almost all of my aunts, uncles and cousins, which is impressive since there’s usually about 35 of us at a typical family gathering,” Breen said, “They told stories of their graduations, including some less than ideal ones, making me feel a little bit better about my virtual one.”
What’s next?
Breen is now working part-time in Derby, Vt. on a private horse and donkey farm.”I have worked there the past two summers and was lucky enough to be hired back again,” Breen said. “I will be working there until July 1st, when I should be starting a fellowship with CFES Brilliant Pathways in Essex, N.Y.”
That acronym stands for College For Every Student.
While July 1 is her hoped-for start date, she said this week “that is contingent on New York State opening back up.”
“Once I start, it will be a year-long-paid fellowship working with low-income students in New York and around the country and helping them to build skills essential for success in college or the workforce,” Breen said. “Since one of my main responsibilities would normally be visiting with K-12 students in their school, the next year could be an interesting one. I am beyond grateful however, that they were still able to offer the fellowship.”
Peter Cormier, NVU-Lyndon
A non-traditional student who returned to college in 2017 to complete his degree, Peter Cormier, 28, of Fairfax, Vt., has a long family history with the university — long known as Lyndon State College.
Both his parents are LSC alumni, and growing up he had been to the campus with them many times.
Before deciding to return to college to complete his degree, Cormier had been a volunteer firefighter in Colchester, Vt. — where he grew up — for a decade. He studied firefighting and took classes at Vermont Technical College and at colleges in New Hampshire and Maine. He was at Lyndon for three years, graduating recently.
Having school end so abruptly and having a virtual celebration as well, has been tough, and Cormier said, like all the other grads, he misses the chance to have walked across the stage to receive his diploma, but he said amid a global pandemic he realizes that’s a “first world problem.”
Strong friendships marked Cormier’s time at NVU-Lyndon and he said when he first went back to school, he was nervous being non-traditional age that he would not make friends.
That fear was quickly overcome and he said he made friends for life, including a tight group he’s part of who helped to build up the university’s radio station once again.
Cormier, who earned his bachelor’s degree in Global Studies, with a dual minor in history and Russian and Eurasian Studies, will be on the air all summer, he said, but plans to try to intern in a museum or obtain work in international relations are on hold due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, when students were given the green light to pick up their belongings from campus, Cormier and a few of his friends sat in separate cars blasting the air conditioner because it was 90 degrees out. They talked between cars, raising their voices to be heard, and shutting the AC off then back on again due to the heat. They ate Subway sandwiches in their cars to have lunch together.
“Crazy times,” he conceded.
“We really can’t plan anything without the vaccine,” said Cormier, who said his 97-year-old Sicilian grandmother, Josephine Cormier, lives with his family and they are extremely cautious to protect her.
Graduating at such an uncertain time makes the next steps challenging and uncertain, with many employers not hiring right now, travel restrictions and so many sectors shut down. Still, Cormier has yet to sign up for unemployment, he said. “I have a big heart and I just think other people deserve it more than me.”
Friends of Cormier’s also have plans on hold, or are working jobs they had before, such as in a grocery store, and they are applying for jobs, hoping for good news.
“People just don’t know what to do right now,” said Cormier, “I’ll admit it.”
Lauren Cornell, NVU-Lyndon
Atmospheric Sciences major Lauren Cornell, who earned her Bachelor of Science degree from NVU-Lyndon this month, moved in with her sister and her sister’s family in Taunton, Mass. when she had to make the decision to leave campus and her job as a Resident Assistant at the university, a role she loved. She also earned an Associate of Science in Electronic Journalism Arts.
At first, two weeks of remote learning was handed down and Cornell stayed on campus, and social distancing was put in place. “Overall, it wasn’t too bad,” she said.
On March 24, the school announced the rest of the semester would be online.
The news landed in an email.
“I just started crying,” said Cornell, when she read the email. “For four years I had worked so hard.”
Knowing she would not walk across the stage to receive her diploma was a blow. “I was very upset about it … It was really hard to go through that.”
Cornell said she made the decision to stay with family because she was concerned state borders may shut down after the State of Emergency was put in place by Gov. Phil Scott.
She finished her college degree at her sister’s home, with her four young nieces and nephews, she said.
“It hasn’t been the semester I envisioned at all,” she said.
Still, some traditions went on, albeit virtually, including a senior toast with NVU President Elaine Collins via Zoom. Glasses of champagne were raised from students’ and faculty members’ homes. “It was very much appreciated,” said Cornell.
Come her graduation day on May 17, Cornell said she got up “and got ready; I dolled myself up in a nice outfit.” She had a headband with a graduation cap on its side and a senior sash, instead of a cap and gown.
There were other virtual celebrations, including for her major, and in one event, where “paper plate awards” were given out, she was given the Powerhouse award for her student involvement, which included 11 different leadership positions during her time at NVU-Lyndon.
Cornell is poised to attend SUNY-Syracuse in the fall to earn her masters degree.
But like all plans amid COVID-19 reality, “They don’t know if they’re going to be remote for the entire semester or the full year,” said Cornell. Even finding an apartment is complicated.
She used to work at the Big Y where she lives in Massachusetts, but because of staying with her sister and her family, can’t risk being exposed to the virus. She does not qualify for unemployment.
Cornell said she received $200 from an emergency fund at NVU and $780 through student help provided in the CARES Act for pandemic relief connected to students’ financial aid. She also received a stimulus check, but hasn’t been able to cash it.
“They spelled my last name wrong,” said Cornell, who has not been able to reach anyone at the IRS for help.
