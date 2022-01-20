Grafton-3 House Seat To Remain Vacant For Next Year

For the next year, the towns of Bath, Easton, Landaff, Benton, Orford, Piermont, and Warren will be without one representative at the New Hampshire statehouse.
On Dec. 24, Denny Ruprecht, a Democrat who lived in Landaff, announced he will be resigning after moving to Vermont and he can no longer represent the Grafton-3 New Hampshire House of Representatives district that encompasses the seven towns.
Ruprecht was midway through his second two-year term.
He previously represented the Grafton-15 House district after being elected in 2018 at age 19, making him the youngest New Hampshire lawmaker at the time.
On Wednesday, Paul Smith, clerk for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, said under the New Hampshire elections law it’s up to the individual communities in a House district to determine if they want to hold a special election or wait until the November general election.
“If they say no, they don’t have an election, but if one says yes, they all have to,” he said.
No Grafton-3 town said yes within the 21-day request window.
There is no mechanism to appoint a House member until the general election, leaving the only two options a special election or a wait until the general election, said Smith.
A request for a special election for a House seat has to be submitted to Governor and Council and handled through the Secretary of State’s office, but the request has to be done by a certain point in the year.
Even if one of the Grafton-3 towns wanted to have a special election, the deadline for that election during the second year of a biennium — and 2022 is such a year — is March 15, said officials with the office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State, who cited RSA 661:8, the law on vacancies among public officers elected at state elections.
Given the process and timeline it takes to get a special election scheduled, it would be past March 15, they said.
With Ruprecht resigning after a key date in December, it didn’t leave the minimum 90 days needed before March 15 to hold a special election, said former state Rep. Sue Ford, D-Easton, who is chair of the Northern Grafton County Democrats.
“The SOS sets the dates and there also has to be a time for a primary date,” she said. “Also, the local committees (just one town out of the seven) has to ask the SOS for a special election and no town even asked to schedule a vote.”
Ford said Ruprecht’s resignation does not impact the House ratio numbers, as former state Rep. Don Dostie, a Republican from Colebrook, also resigned.
As for special elections, some towns don’t want to have them because they cost money, she said.
And for a new representative filling House seat after a special election in March, that person would likely not have a clue about what’s been going on at the statehouse, and by June the session is concluded for the year, said Ford.
“We’ve had those situations before where a representative resigned and people accommodate by calling another state rep,” she said.
State Rep. David Binford, R-Bath, represents the Grafton-15 floterial district, which includes the seven towns in the Grafton-3 district plus the town of Haverhill.
Following the November 2022 general election, the Grafton-3 district would have a new representative take the oath of office a few weeks later and begin the 2023 legislative session the first week of January.
With a total of 400 House seats, at least several resignations a year occur at the statehouse.
“We’ve had other districts where we’ve had House members resign and they opted not to have a special election,” said Smith.
The current House of Representative’s roster is 393 state representatives, which is about average in any given year, he said.
