Grafton County Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting be a virtual Local Working Group (LWG) meeting from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 19. This an opportunity for the public to identify locally important natural resource concerns and prioritize funding allocations for those concerns and appropriate conservation practices to address those concerns. The agenda items to be discussed include: Purpose of Local Working Group and Meeting Objectives, Conservation Program Overview, Resource Concern NH Handout Review, discuss and complete Local Working Group Questionnaire including, Resource Concerns Funding Allocations, and Identify Resource Concerns for Forestland, Pastureland, Cropland, Farmstead and closing remarks.
The Grafton County Conservation District virtual Local Working Group meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Contact Pam Gilbert 603-787-6973 or by email at: pamela.gilbert@nh.nacdnet.net for the Zoom link and additional meeting material. If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, contact Gilbert by July 5th.
