Grafton Co. Uses Federal Stimulus Money For Long-Term Planning

As towns and counties decide how to spend the first installment of the federal stimulus money they have received, one county has made a decision to spend some of it on long-range planning to make its campus more self-sufficient and save taxpayers money over the long haul.
The Grafton County Executive Committee on Oct. 25 voted to take the recommendations of the Grafton County Commission to allocate nearly $3.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to 12 different areas.
The largest amount is $1,625,875 that goes to a stipend program to retain staff members at the county nursing home and county jail, both of which have seen high turnovers and are struggling to stay sufficiently staffed.
County officials hope the extra pay will stabilize the workforce.
A total of $261,492 in premium pay was given to non-nursing home employees and law enforcement to help with labor issues there.
An allotment of $250,000 was earmarked for the Grafton County broadband project to build out a broadband spine for the county that municipalities can connect into for better broadband to residents, schools and businesses, with an end goal of improving local economies, public safety, agriculture and education.
Campus-wide at the county complex in North Haverhill, a $20,000 feasibility study will be undertaken for a municipal septic system, a $41,500 feasibility study for municipal wells at the complex, and $40,000 feasibility study for a micro-grid energy project.
A $25,000 feasibility study for assisted living for those county residents in need is also an approval, as is a $20,000 county farm modernization feasibility study.
And in an area of growing focus and concern for government entities across the board, the Grafton County Executive Committee also approved $670,955 to implement campus-wide, cyber-security upgrades to minimize the risk of a successful cyber-attack and an interruption in county operations.
A sum of $70,000 will replace a generator for the campus-wide sewage pump station.
Cleared for the county House of Corrections is a $139,000 body thermal scanner.
“The projects that the commission recommended and the executive committee approved are all pretty exciting,” Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett said Thursday. “I think the farm modernization study is interesting. Others are critical, like replacing a generator.”
A request for proposal for the cyber-security project is out now.
On Wednesday, the body thermal scanner went to a presentation.
The scanner can find contraband hidden on inmates, a rising problem in many jails, as well as protect public health.
“It can also tell if you’re running a temperature so they know to quarantine you for a bit,” said Dorsett.
County officials are currently working on an RFP for the assisted living study.
“We’re going to analyze if there’s a way we could have an assisted living facility that would be a more financially palatable option for Grafton County residents,” said Dorsett. “Right now, it’s all market rates and is pretty expensive.”
One area of study is seeing if there’s a potential savings by having residents stay out of the county nursing home longer and have staff available for visits and checkups.
“We are looking at all options, on-campus or off-campus,” he said.
The studies for a septic system and water system at the county complex are dependent on frozen ground and could begin after the spring thaw.
“Right now, we are connected to the Woodsville wastewater treatment plant, which is at capacity,” said Dorsett. “We would look at developing an on-site septic system that could handle the entire complex’s needs, with room to grow if we had to. We will look at a cost savings, and if it doesn’t have a strong return on investment for the taxpayers, we wouldn’t want to move forward.”
The county has seen the cost of wastewater treatment go up significantly over the past 10 years, he said.
“Some of it has to do with the Woodsville wastewater treatment plant being at capacity,” said Dorsett. “They will probably be forced to do some kind of upgrade or expansion. We’re one of the largest customers. One of the things we’re looking at, too, is if we’re able to come off the wastewater system; then that would free up some of the plant’s capacity for economic development in Woodsville. It will likely give them time before they have to upgrade.”
As for water, the county is at the tail end of Woodsville’s waterline, creating a challenge with having enough water on campus to fight a fire and causing some chemical treatment issues.
A water storage tank the county put in, in the late 2000s, brought issues of its own with water quality.
“What we’re looking at is the potential for us to produce our own water,” said Dorsett. “The feasibility study will tell us which direction we should go.”
The University of New Hampshire is assisting Grafton County in the micro-grid study.
Solar and geothermal energy are being studied, along with other sources.
The county complex has faced high electricity costs in recent years and is looking to find something more sustainable and cost-effective.
The micro-grid study could begin in the next month, with the goal to do about one study a month, with the assisted living study to possibly be next.
“We’d like to space them out because these are things outside the normal workload and we don’t want to overwhelm any department, or myself or the commission,” said Dorsett. “With all of these projects, we’re looking to see if it’s something that will have a potential savings for Grafton County taxpayers over time. In all of these projects, we hope to see that.”
The county will receive a total of $17,459,032 in ARPA money during a two-year period, with $8,729,651 already in hand for this year and the same amount to be received next year.
After spending $3,583,181 to date, the county currently has $5,146,470 left of the first installment.
