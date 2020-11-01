Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Culminating National 4-H Week, Oct. 4-10, the Grafton County 4-H program hosted a carved pumpkin display in front of the nursing home at the County Complex in Haverhill.
4-H families and nursing home residents dropped off pre-carved pumpkins which were illuminated each night during the long holiday weekend. A total of 71 pumpkins were easily seen from Route 10, thanks to the loan of bleachers from the North Haverhill Fair Association and Dave Lackie. The weather cooperated and the Activities Department staff was able to offer residents a chance to view the display first-hand.
