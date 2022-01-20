Grafton County Attorney’s Office:Commission Okays Stimulus Funding For New Investigator, Assistant Attorney

At the Grafton County Complex in North Haverhill, the federal stimulus money that municipalities and counties across the nation received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 continues to be put to use.
As the Grafton County attorney’s office tries to manage a backlog of felony cases from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rising stream of new cases flowing in, the county attorney has requested a new assistant county attorney and a special investigator, both temporary until the ARPA funds run out.
In presenting her proposal to the county commission on Jan. 3, Grafton County Attorney Marcie Hornick said a new assistant attorney would better equip her office to manage the case backlog, and while it would initially be a temporary job, it might be one that meets the growing needs of the office at the end of the three years that the money is available.
The total cost, with salary and benefits, is $104,000 a year, or $310,000 for three years.
The request for a full-time investigator is to work specifically on domestic violence and sexual assault cases, Hornick told the commission.
A dedicated investigator would help ease the backlog of cases and help victims find justice more quickly, she said.
The cost for an investigator is $100,000 per year or $300,000 for three years.
On Jan. 4, Grafton County Administrator Julie Libby told the three-member commission that many county attorney offices have used ARPA funding to hire additional attorneys because of the backlog of cases caused by COVID-19
It was made clear that when the money runs out after three years, there is no guarantee that the positions will stay within the budget, said Libby.
The commission approved both requests — to use $310,000 in ARPA money to fund a new assistant county attorney (a 2-1 commission vote) and spend $300,000 in ARPA funding to pay for three years for a special investigator (a 3-0 vote).
On Wednesday, Hornick said many cases are behind schedule and the pandemic has exacerbated the already existing domestic violence crisis and sexual assaults and the extent isn’t yet fully known.
“Being closed up because of COVID has revealed some of these horror stories,” she said.
In addition to managing an extensive case backlog, a new assistant county attorney can assist with cases that are referred from smaller police agencies and help gather all the pieces of evidence that are needed to make a strong case, said Hornick.
“This attorney would also get to the older cases, review them, make sure they’re being timely assessed and addressed, bring them to a grand jury, and just catch everything up, which is what we all tried to do during that initial shutdown,” she said. “We just need those extra eyes on those cases.”
The second position, for the investigator, had been filled by the late Wayne Fortier, who had retired from the Grafton County attorney’s office.
“I was unable to fill that position right off the bat, and last budget season, the commissioners did not want me to fill it because of COVID and to keep everything status quo and not incur any new labor expenses,” said Hornick.
But the smaller police agencies in the county and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department need a high-caliber investigator to assist with cases, some of which have become complex, she said.
Whoever fills the two positions will be informed that they are temporary.
“This is only a three-year gig, and when I hire someone, that’s exactly what I will tell them,” said Hornick.
The new people, though, once gaining the experience, could be used to fill a permanent position being vacated, without making an additional permanent position.
“We’re thinking about general attrition as well,” said Hornick. “It would be great to get somebody in that office well trained after a few years, and in the event somebody leaves in three years, I’ve got somebody trained to take that place.”
Like other offices, it’s been difficult to find good, quality, experienced attorneys, she said.
“This is an attempt to try to be not as behind the eight ball as we’ve been because of what’s happening with the pandemic and to get slightly ahead of the curve, if that’s at all possible,” said Hornick. “I’m really looking to make sure we have all the tools to do the job.”
