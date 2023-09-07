Grafton County Awarded $12 Million Federal Grant For Broadband Build-Out

The Grafton County Broadband Committee is seeking a new federal grant to build the “middle mile” of fiber-based broadband network, after being told by the grant agency that their original application was strong and the county should apply again. (Map contributed by the Grafton County Broadband Committee)

As it works to expand high-speed broadband by building out the backbone, or middle mile, which residents, businesses, emergency services, hospitals, schools and municipalities can tap into, Grafton County has been awarded a $12 million grant from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Delegation (U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and U.S. Reps. Ann Kuster, D-NH, and Chris Pappas, D-NH) announced the award, which is funded through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) middle mile broadband infrastructure grant program.

