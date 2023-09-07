Grafton County Awarded $12 Million Federal Grant For Broadband Build-Out

As it works to expand high-speed broadband by building out the backbone, or middle mile, which residents, businesses, emergency services, hospitals, schools and municipalities can tap into, Grafton County has been awarded a $12 million grant from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Delegation (U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and U.S. Reps. Ann Kuster, D-NH, and Chris Pappas, D-NH) announced the award, which is funded through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) middle mile broadband infrastructure grant program.
“I think it’s great,” Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA), which is providing additional broadband money to municipalities and other entities, said Thursday.
“We haven’t had a chance to talk with them about how this intersects with the funds that we’ve been putting out there through the [New Hampshire Electric] Co-op and now through our BMGI [Broadband Matching Grants Initiative], but from what I know of that grant it lines up nicely with the stuff that we’re funding and they’re funding,” said Caswell. “It’s not going to necessarily overlap. They’re talking the middle mile and support for the backbone system. Our funds are more for the unserved and under-served areas. The combination should work out really well. We will do everything we can to make everything work together for the maximum benefit.”
The $12 million NTIA award will help Grafton County develop a 222-mile fiber optic cable to provide communities with faster and dependable internet and it will also support the infrastructure needed for the county’s future broadband growth needs with minimal additional investment.
“Providing the resources to connect unserved and under-served communities to reliable, high-speed internet is one of the best investments we can make to secure future growth in our state,” Shaheen, a negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure law, said in a statement. “I’m proud to welcome this $12 million federal grant to build out over 200 miles of fiber optic cable that will help deliver faster internet service to Granite Staters in Grafton County.”
In a statement, Hassan said, “With nearly $12 million in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law, this grant is going to make a tremendous difference in connecting every corner of Grafton County to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. For years, Granite Staters have pushed to expand high-speed access to every family and community, and with the bipartisan infrastructure law we are now making that a reality.”
“This investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law is a game-changer for New Hampshire,” Kuster said in a statement. “These federal funds will help towns and communities throughout Grafton County connect homes, hospitals, schools and more directly to high-speed internet and make future technology upgrades less expensive and more effective.”
At the state level, the broadband program is rolling along well, said Caswell.
“The mapping component, which is really critical, is getting a little bit better every day,” he said. “That is all on our website. The mapping is important for us to determine who’s getting what speeds and where.”
The mapping effort is being coordinated by the University of New Hampshire and staff at the BEA.
“This week, we launched that Broadband Matching Grant Initiative,” said Caswell. “This is the state-run program and we’ve worked with the Legislature to make some adjustments to that program so we could use federal money for it. It is all finally finished after a long process.”
The BGMI is available for municipalities in partnership with their internet providers.
“They can apply for small or large projects and we’ll pay 75 percent of the cost,” said Caswell.
To date, New Hampshire has been allocated somewhere north of $230 million to build out high-speed broadband across the state, and that excludes the recent award to Grafton County, he said.
“A big hunk of it is under the infrastructure bill,” said Caswell. “We are working on the five-year plan that we need to have to access those funds. We’ll be getting those resources next year … Grafton County should have really fast internet after this is all done.”
