Grafton County Commisison Says Proposed County Budget A Challenging One

Grafton County is inviting its municipalities to apply for up to a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding received by the county. The money can go toward eligible municipal projects. Small businesses and nonprofit groups will also be able to apply for eligible projects.

The Grafton County Commission is proposing a fiscal year 2024 budget that totals just north of $52 million, carries a slight decrease in the amount to be raised by taxes, and comes at a time when the chief challenge is workforce and county departments that are short-staffed.

This week, the three-member commission issued its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which goes to a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Grafton County Administration Building in North Haverhill.

