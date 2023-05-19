Grafton County Commisison Says Proposed County Budget A Challenging One

The Grafton County Commission is proposing a fiscal year 2024 budget that totals just north of $52 million, carries a slight decrease in the amount to be raised by taxes, and comes at a time when the chief challenge is workforce and county departments that are short-staffed.
This week, the three-member commission issued its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, which goes to a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Grafton County Administration Building in North Haverhill.
Throughout the month of June, the executive committee of the Grafton County Delegation will meet to do its own work on the budget, which takes effect, after a full delegation vote, on July 1.
County Commissioners Wendy Piper, Omer Ahern Jr., and Martha McLeod, the newest commissioner from Franconia who was elected in November, are proposing an overall budget of $52,006,086, which represents an increase of 4.3 percent, or $2.146 million, from the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The amount to be raised by taxation is $26.52 million, which represents a decrease of .05 percent, or $12,313, from last year’s budget.
“The fiscal year 2024 budget has been challenging, but the commissioners are pleased to bring forward a responsible budget that for the third year in a row shows a slight decrease in the amount to be raised by taxes,” the commissioners said in their proposed budget report.
For the past few years, the Grafton County Nursing Home has been hit hard with insufficient staffing.
In 2023, a request was made by the union that represents employees in the nursing home for a flat dollar/hour increase instead of the traditional percentage, which the commissioners said they felt would be fair.
In a 2-1 vote, they gave employees a $2-per-hour cost-of-living adjustment and will increase shift and weekend differentials by $1 an hour ($2.75 for second shift and $3.75 for third shift and weekends).
“These shifts are the most difficult to staff,” said the commissioners. “The intent is that this increased incentive will help in staffing those shifts … One of the most challenging issues that the county is currently facing is workforce. We are short-staffed in many areas, but primarily in our nursing department and corrections.”
Those departments are 24/7, they said.
“The commissioners recognize that staffing is extremely challenging and are working with department heads to identify ways to help recruit and retain employees,” they said. “The above changes and the excellent benefit package that the county offers are ways in which we hope to be competitive and be able to not only attract new employees, but retain the valuable employees that we currently have.”
Rising nursing home costs are also attributed to the need for contract nurses, who come from contract agencies that charge higher rates.
In 2023, the county is on target to spend $4 million on contract nurses because of the nationwide nursing shortage and inability to hire its own staff, and the county budgeted $4.1 million for 2024.
“Grafton County joins nine other New Hampshire counties in working with the state and federal governments to find ways to overcome this unprecedented challenge,” said the commissioners.
Long-term care and home community-based nursing services will increase 2 percent, resulting in an increase of $452,186, which Grafton County officials said is a mandated expense.
Rising utility costs are another challenge. The county is a consumer of Woodsville Water and Light, whose contract with its current supplier is expiring this year. The commission is expecting a large (perhaps double) increase in electricity beginning in November and budgeted for what is expected to be a $372,254 electricity cost increase.
The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes one new full-time position, for a dispatcher in the communications department, a position that the commission said is needed because of lack of part-time staffing.
Although there are budget increases, the bond taken out in 2002 to build an addition to the nursing home was paid off in September and will reduce the budget by $725,000.
The commissioners said there will also be a 4.14-percent increase in revenue for fiscal year 2024 and the majority of county departments are projecting revenue increases for fiscal year 2024.
Part of the county budget’s overall revenue increase comes from rising interest rates for the county’s investments, equating to an interest income increase of $300,000 for 2024.
“We are also beginning to see recovery in the census at the nursing home,” said the commissioners. “Due to COVID, we had seen a significant decrease in our resident population. Though we continue to face staffing issues that present challenges with the census, we are optimistic that we can get back to an increased census with the staffing levels that we have.”
