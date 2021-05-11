Grafton County Commission Proposes Most Flat Budget

After what one county commissioner described as a tough budget year, the three-member Grafton County Commission on Monday proposed a fiscal year 2022 budget that is essentially flat with last year’s budget.
Some county officials are also not happy about the half a million dollars unexpectedly downshifted from the state to Grafton County in the form of retirement contributions and they voiced concerns about the sustainability of the state’s retirement system.
“There is a .3-percent increase in expenses, even with the state downshift of $500,000, and a tax impact of only .56-percent, even with a $2 million revenue loss at the nursing due to COVID,” Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett said Tuesday. “Needless to say, it was a very reduced budget.”
The commission’s total proposed budget, which is now before the county executive committee, is $48.672 million.
The fiscal year 2021 budget was approved at $48.527 million.
The proposed 2022 budget includes $27.124 million in the amount to be raised by taxes.
“There was a lot of tough decisions,” said Dorsett. “The commissioners had to do a serious balancing act and take a lot of things under consideration. I think they did a good job, but not everyone will be happy, obviously.”
And not all county programs will be able to do everything they want, and every county program and department budget was on the table in terms of reductions or level-funding, including the sheriff’s department, county attorney’s office, and county administration as well as some planned capital improvement projects that now have a pause on them, he said.
“There’s a need for additional labor in some areas and we’re trying to put some of that off and make do with what we have,” said Dorsett. “We are trying to do a lot with a little … A .56-percent tax impact is a real sign of the county’s effort to keep the tax impact down on the residents.”
Dorsett expressed frustration about the state’s unanticipated downshifting of slightly more than $500,000 in contributions to the New Hampshire Retirement System - whose members are full-time state, county and municipal employees, and teachers, police officers, and firefighters - particularly, he said, when the stock market has been doing well.
(The NHRS is funded by member and employer contributions and net investment income, with investment returns largely funding the bulk of pension benefits).
“The fact that in this stock market the retirement system still needed half a million dollars from the county to dig out of a hole is concerning for the viability of the retirement system because these kinds of increases aren’t sustainable,” he said.
The public budget hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 24 at the Grafton County Complex, followed by a meeting at 6 p.m. by the executive committee, which can propose its own budget changes after receiving the commissioners’ budget.
The Grafton County Delegation is expected to take a vote on the proposed budget at the end of June, before the fiscal year 2022 begins on July 1.
