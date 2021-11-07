Grafton County Commissioner Honored With Ray Burton Service Award

The legacy of the late Raymond S. Burton, the longtime New Hampshire executive councilor and Grafton County commissioner from Bath, lives on.
During the annual conference of the New Hampshire Association of Counties this week, Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, also of Bath, was honored with the 2021 Ray Burton Community Service Award.
“I was very surprised and humbled beyond belief that it even had my name on the same piece of hardware as Ray Burton,” Lauer said Friday. “It was a complete surprise.”
Lauer, who moved to Bath in 2006, credits Burton with inspiring her to run for elected office.
She did, and was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2012.
In 2014, following Burton’s death in November 2013, she resigned from the state Legislature when the county executive committee announced it was seeking nominations to find Burton’s replacement on the county commission.
In a letter nominating her for the award, Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett called Lauer, a Navy veteran who was one of the first female officers to serve on the faculty of the U.S. Naval Academy, “an extraordinary public servant and community leader” whose “impactful leadership combined with her attitude of service above self has demonstrated to everyone around her and to me personally that she is deserving of the Ray Burton Community Service Award.”
In addition to serving as county commissioner, Lauer currently serves as the emergency management director and deputy health officer for the town of Bath, is master of the Pine Grove Grange No. 298, a director for the New Hampshire Grange Association, and has previously served Bath as a library trustee, planning board alternate, and member of the conservation commission.
Lauer was named the award winner by Wendy Piper, the president for the New Hampshire Association of Counties who is also Lauer’s colleague on the Grafton County Commission.
“I was overwhelmed,” said Lauer. “When I realized they were talking about me, I started crying. It was emotional for me. I have so much respect for Ray Burton, over and above the friendship that we had. That fact that we were from different political parties [Burton was a Republican and Lauer is a Democrat] meant nothing. He was a friend, and I respected and admired him so much.”
When Lauer made the decision to run for the House, Burton encouraged her.
“I think he was a lot of the reason I got involved in the first place,” said Lauer. “Ray was the perfect example of how you can really make a difference in your community through the political arena.
Burton’s example, she said, also inspired her to step down from her seat in the House to replace him on the county commission.
“I knew in talking with Ray all those years how much he loved county government and how much good he thought that we could do in county government,” said Lauer. “When you’re one of 400 state reps, it can get pretty political. A new legislator doesn’t have much influence, but when you’re one of three county commissioners you can accomplish things. I loved my time in the Legislature, but I love being a county commissioner.”
After what will be eight years on the county commission, Lauer plans to retire and not run for reelection in 2022.
“I’m going to be 74 when this term is up,” she said. “I’ve been working a lot of years and it’s time for new ideas and younger people. It’s a hard decision because it’s a really rewarding position.”
