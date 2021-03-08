Grafton County:Committee Keeps Broadband Options Open,Not Committing To Any One Provider

After one potential partner in the Grafton County broadband expansion effort said it can build out into the county’s rural areas, some county officials and broadband committee members aren’t convinced after they said a detailed plan has yet to be presented.
As a consequence, they’re not putting their eggs in one basket and are instead moving forward with options open.
On Feb. 25, NH Broadband, a subsidiary of the Plymouth-based New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, presented to county officials a conceptual to provide high-speed fiber Internet to its members.
The NHEC board of directors has authorized expenditures of more than $90 million to serve co-op members in designated federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) areas and other areas.
Earlier, on Jan. 7, NH Broadband/NHEC presented a resolution to the county committing to a build-out of high-speed Internet service in rural areas, which have poor, spotty or no broadband coverage at a time when the nature of work, brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, is changing and more people are working from home.
But during the February meeting of the Grafton County Broadband Committee, formed last year to speed up the broadband expansion effort, some discussions with NH Broadband/NHEC representatives regarding their build-out indicated priority to current NHEC customers, said Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett.
When asked about large parts of the county, much of it rural, not included in their maps, the NHEC message seemed to indicate no plans to provide service or service would be in the future, he said.
“I’m optimistic about collaborating with them, but would hope that they have a more solid plan to actually build out into unserved areas outside of their customer base so that those customers aren’t left hanging for another decade,” he said.
On Monday, NHEC spokesman Seth Wheeler did not respond by press time to questions asking if NH Broadband/NHEC intends to fully build out into rural areas in Grafton County, and if so, what would be the extent of coverage, what is the plan to do it, and does the company believe the Grafton County Broadband Committee should continue or be disbanded.
“Coming out of that meeting, there is healthy skepticism among the committee members that any one company can provide the solution,” said Nik Coates, chairman of the broadband committee and administrator for the town of Bristol.
After the the NH Broadband/NHEC presentation to county commissioners in January, the broadband committee regrouped and sat down with its representatives to hear what they had to say, he said.
“The committee has focused on developing a public-private partnership and potentially bonding to develop a [broadband] backbone, which communities can then connect into and build deeper into their community,” said Coates. “That is the premise we have been operating on, and based on our conversations with NHEC, we still feel that is our best approach … NHEC will be one player in a group of players.”
The challenge is the RDOF areas are not everywhere and NHEC customers are not everywhere, he said.
“If the mission is to provide broadband to rural communities, the solution will have to be a public-private partnership,” said Coates.
The broadband advancement effort in New Hampshire began in earnest last year with the establishment of county broadband committees and potential sources of identified funding, a large chunk of it federal stimulus funding in response to the pandemic.
Since then, a number of companies have expressed interest in partnering with Grafton County.
One, whose representatives spoke during the Grafton County broadband committee’s Feb. 25 meeting, is HUB66, formed to address lack of Internet availability in certain parts of the Lakes Region and northern New Hampshire.
Through a hybrid model, HUB66, which partners with First Light, seeks to bring high-speed fiber into homes in under-served communities with fixed wireless that mounts on a cell tower.
At the meeting, Coates said the committee is gathering information and over time will be hearing from other potential providers.
During the committee’s Jan. 14 meeting, Coates said a true broadband backbone for Grafton County would cost about $100 million.
