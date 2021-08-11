Grafton County Enlists Contractor For Broadband Buildout

As Grafton County advances a plan to build out high-speed broadband, its county commission has authorized the Grafton County Broadband Committee that was established last year to partner with a contractor.
Listening sessions for the public are being planned and towns are encouraged to hold on to some or all of their money from the American Rescue Act Plan of 2021 (ARPA) that they designated for broadband until the project nears completion and the broadband backbone is built and ready to connect to homes and businesses.
Chosen after a request for proposal process was eX2 Technology, an Omaha, Nebraska-based firm that specializes in communications infrastructure.
Time is of the essence, but the project hasn’t been rushed, said Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett.
“The county broadband committee has been working on this project for over a year and now it is go time,” he said. “Operating on a slower time frame would require county taxpayer contributions.”
The committee seeks to use no county tax dollars and instead use a combination of grants, ARPA money, and private investment.
The committee issued the RFP in July, reviewed responses, and made a recommendation to the county commission at their meeting on Tuesday, when the commission selected eX2.
“eX2 will join the Grafton County broadband team to move this project forward to final design and implementation,” said Dorsett. “The commission with its broadband committee will be hosting several listening sessions throughout Grafton County specifically for select boards and municipal officials.”
Sessions are currently planned for Haverhill, Campton, and Lebanon.
“The county plans to assist municipalities through providing guidance with understanding the process, connections with technical experts, and possible funding and broadband system management,” he said. “The committee does urge municipalities to ensure they’ve requested their ARPA funds and to consider holding some or all of those funds for possible use to connect the ‘last mile’ broadband from the county backbone system to their residences.”
The project has been a priority of the Grafton County Commission, Grafton County Executive Committee, and the Grafton County Delegation.
It will also be boosted by Senate Bill 85, which establishes a broadband matching grant initiative and fund, and Senate Bill 88, which aims to increase high-speed broadband access across the state and in under-served and rural areas by reducing planning obstacles and simplifying and speeding up the process.
SB 88 makes it easier for the last mile and SB 85 provides the funding, said Dorsett.
A proponent of broadband expansion has been Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, who has said it would help improve tele-medicine, remote education, and real estate through remote workers.
The plan is to have the broadband backbone complete next year.
eX2 stood out because they’ve done similar projects in the past, provided a detailed response to the RFP, and is doing the broadband project in the town of Bristol and is familiar with Grafton County, said Dorsett.
“An exciting thing about this project and system is it will be open to other companies that want to provide service and there can be competition to the different local end users,” said Dorsett. “The cell coverage expansion is also exciting.”
The county has applied for a federal grant of up to $25 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
“If we are successful in that, it could potentially free up even more money to help Grafton County municipalities with broadband expansion or other services,” he said.
