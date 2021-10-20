The tradition of Pumpkin Day at the Grafton County Farm goes back as long as anyone in the county offices can remember.
Every October, local students visit the farm, hang out with the milking cows, calves and pigs, and then take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick out their very own jack-o-lantern.
“It’s a really fun day for them,” said Grafton County Commissioner Linda Lauer, of Bath, on Wednesday. “Typically, it’s a day that I personally enjoy very much.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, about 210 students from Woodsville Elementary School visited the farm for this year’s Pumpkin Day, according to Grafton County Administrator Andrew Dorsett.
While county commissioners generally accompany the students, Lauer said they did not this year due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19. However, she was happy that the event was able to resume: last year, the pumpkins were brought to the schools, and “it wasn’t nearly the same.”
“Pumpkin Day is a great opportunity for the youth of Grafton county to see their farm,” said Dorsett. “Really, it’s theirs; it belongs to all the residents.”
Lauer agreed.
“The farm is such an asset to Grafton County for a number of reasons,” she said. “It provides educational opportunities in cooperation with UNH Cooperative Extension, we do experimental trials at the farm, we have a nationally recognized dairy herd …”
“The farm is really a jewel,” Lauer continued. “And the fact that we can grow pumpkins and then share them with kids at Woodsville Elementary School is just … it’s such a special day for everybody.”
According to Dorsett, the county farmstand at 3855 Dartmouth College Highway in North Haverhill is currently open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Earlier this year, a partial delay in court cases because of the pandemic, as well as bail reform, led the farm to convert a five-acre field into cover crops this season instead of mixed vegetables, the Caledonian previously reported. The farm has three county staff and utilizes labor from minimum-security inmates housed in the nearby Grafton County House of Corrections.
Now, however, Dorsett said that staffing is returning to traditional levels.
Next year, in addition to Pumpkin Day, the county farm will be host to the public Open Barn Day, which happens once every four years.
